Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website ( ) and on the SEC's website ( ).
The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)
Three months ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec
31
Sep 30
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Ending Balances
Investment securities
4,545,278
4,184,027
3,783,392
3,666,274
3,698,601
Net loans
24,176,075
24,106,297
21,444,483
21,351,094
21,177,508
Total assets
32,185,726
31,769,813
27,642,957
27,571,915
27,375,177
Deposits
26,152,144
25,559,654
21,741,950
21,537,623
21,421,589
Shareholders' equity
3,203,943
3,101,609
2,757,679
2,760,139
2,566,693
|
Average Balances
Investment securities
4,237,805
4,043,136
3,672,844
3,665,261
3,834,824
Net loans
24,147,801
23,345,914
21,370,033
21,255,779
21,121,277
Total assets
31,895,235
30,774,891
27,427,626
27,397,671
27,377,836
Deposits
25,778,259
24,642,954
21,378,754
21,476,548
21,357,295
Shareholders' equity
3,160,322
2,952,671
2,766,945
2,618,024
2,645,977
Income Statement
Net interest income
258,009
241,720
206,937
212,006
213,842
Provision for credit losses
11,929
32,056
10,925
9,808
9,937
Non-interest income
59,673
92,994
57,140
59,378
55,961
Non-interest expense
226,089
199,488
177,600
180,552
171,020
Income before taxes
79,664
103,170
75,552
81,024
88,846
Net income available to common shareholders
60,644
92,413
59,379
61,701
69,535
Per Share
Net income available to common shareholders (basic)
$0.33
$0.53
$0.36
$0.38
$0.42
Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)
$0.33
$0.52
$0.36
$0.37
$0.42
Operating net income available to common shareholders(1)
$0.50
$0.47
$0.40
$0.42
$0.43
Cash dividends
$0.17
$0.17
$0.17
$0.17
$0.16
Common shareholders' equity
$16.55
$16.00
$15.82
$15.67
$14.47
Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)
$13.02
$12.43
$12.37
$12.25
$11.05
Weighted average shares (basic)
181,905
175,305
162,706
163,975
164,566
Weighted average shares (diluted)
183,609
176,934
164,520
165,650
166,023
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.
Three months ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec
31
Sep 30
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Asset Quality
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.18
0.19
0.16
0.15
0.10
Non-performing loans to total net loans
0.84
0.72
0.73
0.72
0.67
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.64
0.55
0.57
0.56
0.52
ACL - loans(1) to total loans
1.56
1.56
1.39
1.37
1.38
ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans
186
218
191
191
208
Profitability
Return on average assets
0.79
1.24
0.91
0.93
1.04
Operating return on average assets(2)
1.17
1.11
1.00
1.03
1.08
Return on average common shareholders' equity
8.13
13.47
9.28
10.09
11.25
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)
15.65
15.56
13.08
14.68
15.17
Net interest margin
3.49
3.43
3.32
3.36
3.40
Efficiency ratio(2)
59.6
|
62.6
%
|
|
63.2
%
|
|
62.0
%
|
|
61.5
%
|
|
Non-interest expense to total average assets
|
2.82
%
|
|
2.61
%
|
|
2.60
%
|
|
2.61
%
|
|
2.48
%
|
|
Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2)
|
2.45
%
|
|
2.55
%
|
|
2.49
%
|
|
2.47
%
|
|
2.47
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Ratios (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)
|
7.5
%
|
|
7.3
%
|
|
7.4
%
|
|
7.4
%
|
|
6.8
%
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
8.9
%
|
|
9.2
%
|
|
9.3
%
|
|
9.5
%
|
|
9.4
%
|
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
10.5
%
|
|
10.3
%
|
|
10.3
%
|
|
10.3
%
|
|
10.3
%
|
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
11.3
%
|
|
11.1
%
|
|
11.1
%
|
|
11.2
%
|
|
11.1
%
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.0
%
|
|
13.8
%
|
|
14.0
%
|
|
14.0
%
|
|
14.0
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet
("OBS") credit exposures.
|
|
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.
|
|
(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of September
30, 2024 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.
|
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended September 30
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec
31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
375,941
|
|
$
297,888
|
|
$
293,404
|
|
$
292,739
|
|
$
287,442
|
|
$
293,404
|
|
$
269,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CECL day 1 provision expense(1)
|
-
|
|
23,444
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
23,444
|
|
-
|
|
Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit losses
|
(1,139)
|
|
55,906
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
54,767
|
|
-
|
|
Loans charged off:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
(2,723)
|
|
(7,853)
|
|
(26)
|
|
(3,547)
|
|
(860)
|
|
(10,602)
|
|
(14,452)
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
(6,256)
|
|
(2,955)
|
|
(7,632)
|
|
(3,397)
|
|
(3,220)
|
|
(16,843)
|
|
(5,849)
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
(1,131)
|
|
(35)
|
|
(251)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,417)
|
|
(62)
|
|
Consumer and home equity
|
(2,308)
|
|
(1,766)
|
|
(2,238)
|
|
(2,192)
|
|
(1,803)
|
|
(6,312)
|
|
(5,322)
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Leases and other loans(2)
|
(726)
|
|
(1,398)
|
|
(805)
|
|
(1,096)
|
|
(1,396)
|
|
(2,929)
|
|
(3,284)
|
|
Total loans charged off
|
(13,144)
|
|
(14,007)
|
|
(10,952)
|
|
(10,232)
|
|
(7,279)
|
|
(38,103)
|
|
(28,969)
|
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
107
|
|
146
|
|
152
|
|
160
|
|
101
|
|
405
|
|
916
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,008
|
|
796
|
|
1,248
|
|
779
|
|
620
|
|
3,052
|
|
2,694
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
130
|
|
122
|
|
116
|
|
278
|
|
37
|
|
368
|
|
143
|
|
Consumer and home equity
|
545
|
|
1,161
|
|
676
|
|
555
|
|
1,023
|
|
2,382
|
|
2,643
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
103
|
|
233
|
|
-
|
|
87
|
|
-
|
|
336
|
|
771
|
|
Leases and other loans(2)
|
129
|
|
247
|
|
162
|
|
374
|
|
400
|
|
538
|
|
729
|
|
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
|
2,022
|
|
2,705
|
|
2,354
|
|
2,233
|
|
2,181
|
|
7,081
|
|
7,896
|
Net loans charged off
|
(11,122)
|
|
(11,302)
|
|
(8,598)
|
|
(7,999)
|
|
(5,098)
|
|
(31,022)
|
|
(21,073)
|
Provision for credit losses(1)
|
12,281
|
|
10,005
|
|
13,082
|
|
8,664
|
|
10,395
|
|
35,368
|
|
44,446
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
375,961
|
|
$
375,941
|
|
$
297,888
|
|
$
293,404
|
|
$
292,739
|
|
$
375,961
|
|
$
292,739
|
Net charge-offs to average loans
|
0.18
%
|
|
0.19
%
|
|
0.16
%
|
|
0.15
%
|
|
0.10
%
|
|
0.18
%
|
|
0.13
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses(1)
|
$
(352)
|
|
$ (1,393)
|
|
$ (2,157)
|
|
$
1,144
|
|
$
(458)
|
|
$ (3,902)
|
|
$
(218)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$
175,861
|
|
$
145,630
|
|
$
129,628
|
|
$
121,620
|
|
$
113,022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
|
26,286
|
|
26,962
|
|
26,521
|
|
31,721
|
|
27,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
202,147
|
|
172,592
|
|
156,149
|
|
153,341
|
|
140,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
2,844
|
|
1,444
|
|
277
|
|
896
|
|
2,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$
204,991
|
|
$
174,036
|
|
$
156,426
|
|
$
154,237
|
|
$
143,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
64,450
|
|
$
58,433
|
|
$
44,118
|
|
$
41,020
|
|
$
33,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
71,505
|
|
48,615
|
|
47,891
|
|
46,527
|
|
44,058
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
41,727
|
|
41,033
|
|
40,685
|
|
42,029
|
|
40,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer and home equity
|
12,792
|
|
11,886
|
|
10,172
|
|
10,878
|
|
11,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leases and other loans(2)
|
9,927
|
|
9,993
|
|
10,135
|
|
10,011
|
|
10,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
1,746
|
|
2,632
|
|
3,148
|
|
2,876
|
|
677
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
$
202,147
|
|
$
172,592
|
|
$
156,149
|
|
$
153,341
|
|
$
140,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
|
(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanatory note:
|
This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec
31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$
60,644
|
|
$
92,413
|
|
$
59,379
|
|
$
61,701
|
|
$
69,535
|
Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition
|
|
(815)
|
|
(571)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Less: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)
|
|
138
|
|
(137)
|
|
(151)
|
|
(1,102)
|
|
2,958
|
Less: Loss (gain) on acquisition, net of tax
|
|
7,706
|
|
(47,392)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
|
|
-
|
|
20,282
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
|
|
6,155
|
|
4,556
|
|
441
|
|
441
|
|
441
|
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
|
|
14,195
|
|
13,803
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense
|
|
-
|
|
23,444
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
|
|
-
|
|
(20,266)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: FDIC special assessment
|
|
(16)
|
|
-
|
|
956
|
|
6,494
|
|
-
|
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
|
|
9,385
|
|
6,323
|
|
6,329
|
|
3,197
|
|
-
|
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
|
|
(6,099)
|
|
(9,961)
|
|
(1,591)
|
|
(1,896)
|
|
(714)
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
|
|
$
91,293
|
|
$
82,494
|
|
$
65,363
|
|
$
68,835
|
|
$
72,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)
|
|
183,609
|
|
176,934
|
|
164,520
|
|
165,650
|
|
166,023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)
|
|
$
0.50
|
|
$
0.47
|
|
$
0.40
|
|
$
0.42
|
|
$
0.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$
3,203,943
|
|
$
3,101,609
|
|
$
2,757,679
|
|
$
2,760,139
|
|
$
2,566,693
|
Less: Preferred stock
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
(641,739)
|
|
(648,026)
|
|
(560,114)
|
|
(560,687)
|
|
(561,284)
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
|
|
$
2,369,326
|
|
$
2,260,705
|
|
$
2,004,687
|
|
$
2,006,574
|
|
$
1,812,531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)
|
|
181,957
|
|
181,831
|
|
162,087
|
|
163,801
|
|
164,084
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
|
|
$
13.02
|
|
$
12.43
|
|
$
12.37
|
|
$
12.25
|
|
$
11.05
|
(1) Resulting from the reference rate transition from LIBOR to SOFR in the Corporation's commercial customer interest rate swap program.
|
(2) Results are annualized.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec
31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
Operating return on average assets (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
63,206
|
|
$
94,975
|
|
$
61,941
|
|
$
64,263
|
|
$
72,097
|
Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition
|
|
(815)
|
|
(571)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Less: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)
|
|
138
|
|
(137)
|
|
(151)
|
|
(1,102)
|
|
2,958
|
Less: Loss (gain) on acquisition, net of tax
|
|
7,706
|
|
(47,392)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
|
|
-
|
|
20,282
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
|
|
6,155
|
|
4,556
|
|
441
|
|
441
|
|
441
|
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
|
|
14,195
|
|
13,803
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense
|
|
-
|
|
23,444
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
|
|
-
|
|
(20,266)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: FDIC special assessment
|
|
(16)
|
|
-
|
|
956
|
|
6,494
|
|
-
|
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
|
|
9,385
|
|
6,323
|
|
6,329
|
|
3,197
|
|
-
|
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
|
|
(6,099)
|
|
(9,961)
|
|
(1,591)
|
|
(1,896)
|
|
(714)
|
Operating net income (numerator)
|
|
$
93,855
|
|
$
85,056
|
|
$
67,925
|
|
$
71,397
|
|
$
74,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average assets
|
|
$
31,895,235
|
|
$
30,774,891
|
|
$
27,427,626
|
|
$
27,397,671
|
|
$
27,377,836
|
Less: Average net core deposit intangible
|
|
(89,350)
|
|
(68,234)
|
|
(4,666)
|
|
(5,106)
|
|
(5,548)
|
Total operating average assets
(denominator)
|
|
$
31,805,885
|
|
$
30,706,657
|
|
$
27,422,960
|
|
$
27,392,565
|
|
$
27,372,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating return on average assets
|
|
1.17
%
|
|
1.11
%
|
|
1.00
%
|
|
1.03
%
|
|
1.08
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible) (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$
60,644
|
|
$
92,413
|
|
$
59,379
|
|
$
61,701
|
|
$
69,535
|
Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition
|
|
(815)
|
|
(571)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Less: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)
|
|
138
|
|
(137)
|
|
(151)
|
|
(1,102)
|
|
2,958
|
Less: Loss (gain) on acquisition, net of tax
|
|
7,706
|
|
(47,392)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
|
|
-
|
|
20,282
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: Intangible amortization
|
|
|
6,287
|
|
4,688
|
|
573
|
|
597
|
|
601
|
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
|
|
|
14,195
|
|
13,803
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense
|
|
-
|
|
23,444
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
|
|
-
|
|
(20,266)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: FDIC special assessment
|
|
(16)
|
|
-
|
|
956
|
|
6,494
|
|
-
|
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
|
|
9,385
|
|
6,323
|
|
6,329
|
|
3,197
|
|
-
|
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
|
|
|
(6,127)
|
|
(9,989)
|
|
(1,618)
|
|
(1,929)
|
|
(747)
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
|
|
$
91,397
|
|
$
82,598
|
|
$
65,468
|
|
$
68,958
|
|
$
72,347
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
|
$
3,160,322
|
|
$
2,952,671
|
|
$
2,766,945
|
|
$
2,618,024
|
|
$
2,645,977
|
Less: Average preferred stock
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
(644,814)
|
|
(624,471)
|
|
(560,393)
|
|
(560,977)
|
|
(561,578)
|
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)
|
|
$
2,322,630
|
|
$
2,135,322
|
|
$
2,013,674
|
|
$
1,864,169
|
|
$
1,891,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)
|
|
15.65
%
|
|
15.56
%
|
|
13.08
%
|
|
14.68
%
|
|
15.17
%
|
(1) Resulting from the reference rate transition from LIBOR to SOFR in the Corporation's commercial customer interest rate swap program.
|
(2) Results are annualized.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec
31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$
3,203,943
|
|
$
3,101,609
|
|
$
2,757,679
|
|
$
2,760,139
|
|
$
2,566,693
|
Less: Preferred stock
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
|
(192,878)
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
(641,739)
|
|
(648,026)
|
|
(560,114)
|
|
(560,687)
|
|
(561,284)
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
|
|
$
2,369,326
|
|
$
2,260,705
|
|
$
2,004,687
|
|
$
2,006,574
|
|
$
1,812,531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
32,185,726
|
|
$
31,769,813
|
|
$
27,642,957
|
|
$
27,571,915
|
|
$
27,375,177
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
(641,739)
|
|
(648,026)
|
|
(560,114)
|
|
(560,687)
|
|
(561,284)
|
Total tangible assets (denominator)
|
|
$
31,543,987
|
|
$
31,121,787
|
|
$
27,082,843
|
|
$
27,011,228
|
|
$
26,813,893
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
|
7.51
%
|
|
7.26
%
|
|
7.40
%
|
|
7.43
%
|
|
6.76
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
$
226,089
|
|
$
199,488
|
|
$
177,600
|
|
$
180,552
|
|
$
171,020
|
Less: Acquisition-related expense
|
|
(14,195)
|
|
(13,803)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback
|
|
-
|
|
20,266
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Less: FDIC special assessment
|
|
16
|
|
-
|
|
(956)
|
|
(6,494)
|
|
-
|
Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
|
|
(9,385)
|
|
(6,323)
|
|
(6,329)
|
|
(3,197)
|
|
-
|
Less: Intangible amortization
|
|
(6,287)
|
|
(4,688)
|
|
(573)
|
|
(597)
|
|
(601)
|
Less: Debt extinguishment
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
720
|
|
-
|
Operating non-interest expense (numerator)
|
|
$
196,238
|
|
$
194,940
|
|
$
169,742
|
|
$
170,984
|
|
$
170,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
258,009
|
|
$
241,720
|
|
$
206,937
|
|
$
212,006
|
|
$
213,842
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
4,424
|
|
4,556
|
|
4,592
|
|
4,549
|
|
4,442
|
Plus: Total non-interest income
|
|
59,673
|
|
92,994
|
|
57,140
|
|
59,378
|
|
55,961
|
Less: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)
|
|
138
|
|
(137)
|
|
(151)
|
|
(1,102)
|
|
2,958
|
Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition
|
|
(815)
|
|
(571)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Less: Loss (gain) on acquisition, net of tax
|
|
7,706
|
|
(47,392)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net
|
|
1
|
|
20,282
|
|
-
|
|
752
|
|
-
|
Total revenue (denominator)
|
|
$
329,136
|
|
$
311,452
|
|
$
268,518
|
|
$
275,583
|
|
$
277,203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
59.62
%
|
|
62.59
%
|
|
63.21
%
|
|
62.04
%
|
|
61.48
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating non-interest expense to total average assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
$
226,089
|
|
$
199,488
|
|
$
177,600
|
|
$
180,552
|
|
$
171,020
|
Less: Intangible amortization
|
|
(6,287)
|
|
(4,688)
|
|
(573)
|
|
(597)
|
|
(601)
|
Less: Acquisition-related expense
|
|
(14,195)
|
|
(13,803)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback
|
|
-
|
|
20,266
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Less: FDIC special assessment
|
|
16
|
|
-
|
|
(956)
|
|
(6,494)
|
|
-
|
Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
|
|
(9,385)
|
|
(6,323)
|
|
(6,329)
|
|
(3,197)
|
|
-
|
Operating non-interest expense (numerator)
|
|
$
196,238
|
|
$
194,940
|
|
$
169,742
|
|
$
170,264
|
|
$
170,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average assets (denominator)
|
|
$
31,895,235
|
|
$
30,774,891
|
|
$
27,427,626
|
|
$
27,397,671
|
|
$
27,377,836
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets
|
|
2.45
%
|
|
2.55
%
|
|
2.49
%
|
|
2.47
%
|
|
2.47
%
|
(1) Resulting from the reference rate transition from LIBOR to SOFR in the Corporation's commercial customer interest rate swap program.
|
(2) Results are annualized.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: numbers in this report may not sum due to rounding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|