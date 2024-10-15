Veeva To Host Virtual Investor Day On Nov. 7, 2024

Veeva will broadcast the presentations live on the company's investor relations website, aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" veev , where a to the archived webcast will also be available after the event.

Veeva Systems 2024 Investor Day

Thursday, November 7, 2024

1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Online event registration can be found on the company's investor relations website or directly at this link .

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit

veeva .

website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.