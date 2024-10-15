Veeva To Host Virtual Investor Day On Nov. 7, 2024
Date
10/15/2024 4:47:02 PM
PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV ) will host its investor day virtually on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT and will conclude at approximately 3:30 p.m. PT.
Veeva will broadcast the presentations live on the company's investor relations website, aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" veev , where a LINK to the archived webcast will also be available after the event.
Event:
Veeva Systems 2024 Investor Day
Date:
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Time:
1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Online event registration can be found on the company's investor relations website or directly at this link .
Webcast:
aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" veev
About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit
veeva .
Veeva uses its href="" rel="nofollow" veev
website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Media Contact:
|
Gunnar Hansen
Veeva Systems Inc.
267-460-5839
[email protected]
|
Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems Inc.
781-366-7617
[email protected]
SOURCE Veeva Systems
