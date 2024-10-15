Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. To Announce 3Q24 Results On October 29, 2024
Date
10/15/2024 4:45:59 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its third quarter 2024 financial results and information relating to its quarterly dividend on October 29, 2024 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management's earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com at that time. Chief Executive Officer Eric Colson, President Jason Gottlieb and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on October 30, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:
| United States/Toll Free:
| 1-877-328-5507
| International:
| 1-412-317-5423
| Conference ID:
| 10192111
An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the conference until November 6, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing the following:
| United States/Toll Free:
| 1-877-344-7529
| International:
| 1-412-317-0088
| Replay Conference ID:
| 5832848
An audio replay will also be available via the investor relations section of within 24 hours after the end of the conference.
About Artisan Partners
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
Investor Relations
MENAFN15102024004107003653ID1108782322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.