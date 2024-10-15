Lanzatech Announces Date For Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the“Company”), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, materials, and protein, today announced that it will issue its third-quarter 2024 results before financial markets in the United States open on Friday, November 8, 2024. A call will be held that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.



The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis through the Events and Presentations section of LanzaTech's Investor Relations website . An archive of the webcast will be available for twelve months.

To attend the live conference call via telephone, domestic callers can access by dialing 1-800-274-8461 and international callers can access by dialing 1-203-518-9814, and using the conference identification code: LANZA.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call ends and can be accessed by domestic callers by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and by international callers by dialing 1-412-317-6671, and entering the access identification code: 11157335. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm Eastern Time November 22, 2024.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, materials, and protein. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, On, and LanzaJet, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit .

