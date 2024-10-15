Lemaitre Will Announce Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results October 31, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, October 31, 2024, after the close. The company has scheduled a call for 5:00 PM ET the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.



Access to the live call is available by registering here . All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at

