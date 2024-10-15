OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday Oct. 15, 2024, Ohio Valley

Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC ] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on Nov.10, 2024, to of record as of the close of business on Oct. 25, 2024.

"It seems like in the blink of an eye, three quarters of the year are behind us. And what a three quarters it has been. I'm proud of the effort put forth by our bankers in pursuit of our Community First mission. Their commitment to our customers and the communities they serve is simply outstanding. We look forward to a strong finish to 2024," Tom Wiseman, OVBC Chairman of the Board, said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at .

