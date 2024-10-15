Mercury Systems To Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On November 5, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY, ), a company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, will release its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results after the close on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.



Management will host a call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss Mercury's quarterly financial results, business highlights, and outlook. In addition, Company representatives may answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company's view on earnings forecasts, and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at ir.mrcy.com/events-presentations . Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months.

Mercury Systems – Innovation that matters®

Mercury Systems is a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, making advanced technologies profoundly more accessible for today's most challenging aerospace and defense missions. The Mercury Processing Platform allows customers to tap into innovative capabilities from silicon to system scale, turning data into decisions on timelines that matter. Mercury's products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs and across 35 countries, enabling a broad range of applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has 23 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit (Nasdaq: MRCY)

CONTACT

David E. Farnsworth

Chief Financial Officer

...