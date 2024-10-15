Quartet Senior Living Earns 2024 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) National award signifies a formal commitment to continuous improvement in quality care.

- Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Advisory ServicesBETTENDORF, IA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quartet Senior Living has been recognized as a 2024 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. This distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program . The Program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to enhancing the quality of care for our nation's elders and individuals with disabilities.“Receiving this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our associates at Quartet. It's an honor to be recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living and we are excited to continue our Mission of Embrace Life with our residents, while providing premiere services and enhancing the quality of life and care for older adults,” said Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Advisory Services – Quartet's management company.The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve the quality of life and care of long-term care residents.Providers begin the quality improvement journey at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile detailing among other elements their vision, mission, key customers, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must demonstrate the use of a performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if a center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality award, Quartet Senior Living may now move forward to the Silver - Achievement in Quality award criteria.“Receiving this award marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards excellence,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair.“Congratulations to Quartet Senior Living for this significant achievement. I encourage you to take some time to celebrate and continue striving for higher levels of quality and performance.”About Quartet Senior LivingQuartet is a vibrant senior living community located in Bettendorf, Iowa. We have reimagined the concept of senior living, bringing modern features, personalized care programs, with an engaging environment and associates. We believe senior living should be a journey of discovery, joy, and an unforgettable experience that caters to our resident's individual story. We offer Tailored Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care. To learn more about Quartet Senior Living call 563.293.2050 or visit quartetseniorlivingAbout Franciscan Advisory ServicesFranciscan Advisory Services, a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities. Originally founded in 2011, its mission is to continue the work of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, by partnering with organizations to assist them with their real estate development needs. To learn more about Franciscan Advisory Services call 800.524.5126 or visit franciscanadvisoryservices .About AHCA/NCALThe American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit .

