The Nuvo Group Is Named As A B2i Digital Featured Expert

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Nuvo Group joins B2i Digital as a Featured Expert, bringing specialized compliance and services to B2i's platform.

The Nuvo Group recognized as a B2i Digital Featured Expert, highlighting their industry-leading compliance and corporate communication services.

B2i Digital highlights The Nuvo Group's expertise in compliance, financial printing, and SEC filings for public companies and banks.

- David ShapiroNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B2i Digital is proud to announce The Nuvo Group has been named a Featured Expert. The B2i platform helps connect specialized financial service providers with public companies, emerging growth firms, investment banks, and other stakeholders in the capital markets.“Our Featured Experts are industry leaders, and The Nuvo Group exemplifies the high standards we showcase,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital.“They offer expertise and tailored solutions in financial printing, regulatory compliance, and corporate communication that help meet the needs of public companies at all stages as well as top financial institutions.”The Nuvo Group, founded in 2012 and recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies, brings decades of experience handling complex financial projects, from SEC EDGAR filings to proxy design and production. The company is trusted by some of the world's leading financial institutions for its exceptional accuracy, compliance focus, and rapid turnaround times.The Nuvo Group's client roster includes prominent firms such as Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities. Barclays CMBS, a client since The Nuvo Group started, attests to their reliability: "Nuvo delivers the best finished product in the shortest amount of time for a very reasonable price. The customer service at Nuvo is unmatched and their knowledgeable staff is available 24/7 for client requests. Nuvo has never let us down and is a pleasure to work with."“At The Nuvo Group, our mission is to deliver unparalleled value to our clients by ensuring that every document we handle is compliant, accurate, and ready to meet stringent regulatory requirements,” said Fred Jaffe, Managing Partner at The Nuvo Group.“Partnering with B2i Digital allows us to expand our reach further and continue delivering the reliable services our clients expect.”B2i Digital will highlight The Nuvo Group's range of services, including SEC EDGAR filings, iXBRL filings, financial printing services, and virtual data room solutions. For more information on The Nuvo Group and its services, visit .About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to public company executives, retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for Featured Companies, Featured Conferences, and Featured Experts on its platform, b2idigital, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant audience to each. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest. To learn more, visitB2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About Nuvo Group, Inc.Nuvo Group is a leading provider of comprehensive financial printing, SEC filing, and corporate communication services. With over three decades of experience, Nuvo Group offers tailored solutions for public companies, investment banks, and law firms, specializing in proxy design and production, SEC EDGAR filings, XBRL services, and investor relations support. Their team of experts ensures clients navigate complex regulatory requirements with precision and efficiency, enabling precise and compliant corporate communications.Nuvo Group Contact Information:Scott LamSenior Vice President of SalesThe Nuvo Group, Inc.646-368-8033 Office...

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

9178064171

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.