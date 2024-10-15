STAND 8 Celebrates 15 Years Of Growth With Peergenics Acquisition, Expands Salesforce And AI Consulting Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

STAND 8 , a leading staffing and consulting services provider, proudly announces its first-ever acquisition, marking a major milestone as the company celebrates 15 years in business. With the of Peergenics , a premier Salesforce consulting firm, STAND 8 expands its capabilities to deliver end-to-end Salesforce solutions. This acquisition enables STAND 8 to offer more comprehensive solutions for its Fortune 100 and multinational clients, further solidifying its presence in the consulting industry.

Over the past 4 years, STAND 8 achieved an impressive 340% revenue growth, expanding to 378 employees across 30 states and 5 countries. The business is on track to grow a further 25% over the 2024 fiscal year. With new client partnerships established across diverse sectors, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and staffing solutions that fuel client success.

Quinn Fillmon, CEO of STAND 8, expressed his excitement about the acquisition:

"Bringing Peergenics into the STAND 8 family is a strategic move that aligns with our vision to be a comprehensive provider of innovative technology solutions. By integrating their Salesforce expertise, we can offer even more value to our clients, helping them transform and innovate faster."

"Peergenics has found the perfect home with STAND 8. Its great culture, formidable resources, and exceptional team provide Peergenics the means and support to accelerate its growth while maintaining the high standard of service that its clients expect."

Peergenics: Pioneering Salesforce Solutions

Founded in 2017, Peergenics has rapidly become a top-tier Salesforce Certified Consulting Partner, delivering nearly 1,000 successful projects to 296 clients. With a 4.9/5 star rating on Salesforce AppExchange, Peergenics excels in implementing advanced Salesforce solutions, including Data Cloud, AI-powered tools like Einstein Copilot, and Marketing Cloud Growth.

A Journey of Growth and Innovation

STAND 8 has grown from a staffing agency to a global leader in technology services, offering a wide range of solutions, including cloud services, automation, and data analytics. The company's evolution includes:



2009 : Established as a technology staffing company

2015 : Expanded into consulting services

2018 : Launched cloud and infrastructure services

2020 : Introduced data analytics and machine learning capabilities 2024 : Acquired Peergenics, expanding Salesforce solutions

As STAND 8 embarks on this new chapter, the company is committed to driving innovation for its clients by leveraging advancements in generative AI, machine learning, and cloud technologies like Amazon Web Services (AWS). With a strong focus on digital transformation and forward-thinking strategies, STAND 8 is well-positioned to help businesses unlock new opportunities, streamline operations, and stay competitive in an evolving digital landscape.

About STAND 8

STAND 8 is a global leader in technology staffing and consulting services. The company offers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of businesses across industries, specializing in digital transformation, data services, and technology infrastructure. With the acquisition of Peergenics, STAND 8 now provides comprehensive Salesforce expertise, ensuring clients have the tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

