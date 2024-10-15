Endo To Host Investor Call On Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, (OTCQX: NDOI ) ("Endo" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2024 results on November 5, 2024, prior to open. Members of Endo's senior management team will host a call and live webcast for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial 800-836-8184 (U.S. and

Canada

toll-free) or 646-357-8785 (outside the U.S.) or join the live webcast at this . Please join 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours at href="" rel="nofollow" end .

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at or connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Endo, Inc.

