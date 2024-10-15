IAS To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 12, 2024
Date
10/15/2024 4:16:36 PM
Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS ), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.
IAS Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Live Call: To participate in the live call and Q&A session via dial-in, please register here .
Live Webcast and Replay:
To listen to the live webcast and replay, please register here .
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads .
Investor Contact:
Jonathan Schaffer
[email protected]
Media Contact:
[email protected]
