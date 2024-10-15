(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of The Toronto Dominion (“TD Bank” or“the Company”) (NYSE: TD). Investors who purchased TD Bank securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/TD .



On October 10, 2024, U.S. authorities announced that TD Bank had pleaded guilty and agreed to pay over $3 billion in penalties to resolve investigations into violations of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and money laundering. TD Bank's plea deal also includes the imposition of an asset cap and other business limitations. On this news, TD Bank's stock price fell $4.07 per share, or 6.41%, to close at $59.44 per share on October 10, 2024.

