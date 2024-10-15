Ibotta To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA), a leading company providing digital promotions and performance marketing solutions, announced today that it will report third quarter 2024 results after the closes on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Management will host a call and webcast to discuss Ibotta's financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 2:30 p.m. MT/4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.



What: Ibotta Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 2:30 p.m. MT/4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada: 877-405-1211; International: +1 215-268-9896 Webcast: ir.ibotta.com

About Ibotta ("I bought a...")

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is a leading performance marketing platform allowing brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $2 billion through the IPN since 2012. The largest tech IPO in history to come out of Colorado, Ibotta is headquartered in Denver, and is continually listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

Contact

Corporate Communications

Hilary O'Byrne, ...

Investor Relations

Shalin Patel, ...