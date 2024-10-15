HCCA's Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference To Feature General Session On OIG's Nursing Facility ICPG

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare compliance professionals will get the latest insights, including a much-awaited introduction of the

OIG's first industry-specific compliance program guidance (ICPG), at the upcoming Healthcare Enforcement Compliance , November 18–20 in Arlington, VA. The new ICPG for Nursing Facilities is one of three informative general sessions all conference attendees will hear. The full agenda is available at the conference event page .

The Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference is a longtime annual event hosted by Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®). The conference's main goal is to provide compliance professionals with firsthand insights from government, legal, and compliance enforcement leaders on their priorities and expectations for the near future, helping practitioners align their compliance programs with the current enforcement landscape. This year's event will take place at Arlington's

Crystal Gateway Marriott .

2024 General Sessions:



Cooperation and Self-Disclosure with the Government

Learning objectives:







Discuss the history, development, and elements of the various government voluntary disclosure programs



Provide an overview of the operation of the disclosure protocols Understand the advantages and disadvantages of cooperation and self-disclosure with CMS, OIG, and DOJ

OIG Compliance Guidance: Nursing Facility ICPG







Understand the background and purpose of the Nursing Facility ICPG



Learn about compliance risk areas and recommendations for mitigation addressed in this ICPG Gain insight into other points of interest in this ICPG

Government Enforcement Panel: DOJ, OIG, Medicaid Fraud

In addition to the general sessions, the conference offers an agenda of nearly 30 educational breakout sessions for participants to choose from, covering topics including those listed below. Attendees will also have the chance to network with their peers and industry leaders during breaks, meals, and two evening receptions.



IROs, Board Experts, and CIAs

Cybersecurity and privacy

False Claims Act

Fraud detection & enforcement

Telehealth

Artificial intelligence

Managed care

Physician compensation

Federal Administrative Sanctions Stark Law

For more information or to register, visit the conference website: hcca-info/2024hecc

About

HCCA

HCCA is a nonprofit member-based association dedicated to supporting healthcare compliance professionals with educational opportunities, resources, and networking for program and career support. In 2011, HCCA incorporated with Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) to form Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA). Headquartered in

Minneapolis, SCCE & HCCA is a leader in furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession with a combined 19,000+ members in 100 countries.

Visit HCCA's website at

hcca-info or call 888.580.8373

SOURCE Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)

