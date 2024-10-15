Equator Introduces The Energy-Efficient Conserv RF 331-120 Freezer Refrigerator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conserv RF 331-120 Freezer Refrigerator

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances is excited to announce the launch of the Conserv RF 331-120 Freezer Refrigerator, a stylish and energy-efficient appliance designed to meet the needs of modern homes. With its Garage Ready feature and No Frost Multi Cooling System, this refrigerator is equipped to handle a wide range of temperatures, ensuring consistent performance in diverse environments.

The Conserv RF 331-120 boasts an energy-efficient design, consuming only 399 kilowatts per year, making it an eco-friendly option for households. The V-Move Handle adds a sleek, modern touch to your kitchen, while the LED lighting provides clear visibility in all areas of the refrigerator and freezer compartments. With 8.1 cu. ft. of refrigerator space and 3.6 cu. ft. in the freezer, this appliance offers ample room for your food and beverages.

Available in White, Stainless, and Titanium, the RF 331-120 complements any kitchen décor. With a refrigerator temperature range of 36-46°F and a freezer range of -1 to -11°F, you can be confident in the appliance's ability to keep your items fresh.

Designed with versatility in mind, the Garage Ready feature allows the refrigerator to operate smoothly even in temperature extremes ranging from 38 to 110°F. The No Frost Multi Cooling System ensures consistent temperatures throughout the appliance without the need for manual defrosting.

Measuring 73.2 x 23.4 x 25.6 inches and operating on 115V, the Conserv RF 331-120 is compact yet spacious, making it an ideal choice for a variety of homes. This model is UL and E-Star Certified for efficiency, and comes with a 1-year parts and labor warranty for peace of mind.

The Conserv RF 331-120 Freezer Refrigerator is available for $1,189 at Lowe's, Home Depot, Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon.

