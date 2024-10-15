(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Storm-related outages across the company's service territory have decreased from over 1 million to approximately 30,000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida has completed more than 99% of power restoration in Pasco County, as well as all other counties impacted by Hurricane Milton.

In total, storm-related power outages across the company's service territory have decreased from over 1 million to approximately 30,000 – now largely concentrated in Pinellas County – as of 3 p.m. this afternoon.

While these remaining outages are often associated with damage to equipment that serves less than 25 customers, thousands of crews will continue working to restore their power as quickly as possible. In many cases, these malfunctioning devices are located behind homes and in residential areas where access is limited, meaning lineworkers will have to climb poles, rather than using bucket trucks.



"This has been a multiday restoration. All of us at Duke Energy understand the frustration of customers who remain without power," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "As we near completion, know we will not stop until all of our customers who can receive power are restored."

Customers who will not receive power by the estimated time of restoration will receive an individualized message through Duke Energy's outage alerts via text or phone.

It is important to note that customers who experienced extensive damage or flooding may require additional time for restoration and some should be prepared for extended outages. Updates will be communicated as soon as possible.

Customers who cannot receive power as a result of damage to the property's meter base, breaker panel or customer-owned electrical wiring should contact their local municipalities for guidance. Inspections may be required after repairs are complete.



Power outages can be reported four different ways:



Visit duke-energy

on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply). Call the automated outage reporting system at 800.228.8485.

The most up-to-date information about power outages can be accessed on Duke Energy's

Outage Map

or by enrolling in

Outage Alerts .

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.



Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.



Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.



More information is available at duke-energy

and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.



