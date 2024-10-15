Walmart And Sam's Club's Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign Raises $315,000 For The Atlanta Community Food Bank

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Community, Shoppers Pair with Retailers for Annual Hunger-Relief Campaign

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The north Georgia community helped to raise more than $315,000 for local families in need through the 11th annual Walmart and Sam's Club Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign. With more than 715,000 people in metro Atlanta and north Georgia facing hunger, the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign has been a way for food banks, like the Atlanta Community Food , to partner with Walmart, Sam's Club, associates, and suppliers to help provide more meals to people in need.“Our neighbors are facing difficult times, and one in nine are struggling to find their next meal. The Atlanta Community Food Bank is incredibly grateful for the support of Walmart and Sam's Club to help ensure that everyone in our region has access to the nutritious food they need when they need it,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.Each Walmart and Sam's Club was matched with at least one of 200 local Feeding America® partner food banks. Through the campaign, shoppers made monetary donations at checkout or purchased participating items in stores or online to benefit their local food bank. For every participating product purchased, the participating supplier donated to the Food Bank.To date, the campaign has helped to secure more than 2 billion meals* for Feeding America food banks across the country. Thanks to the generosity of local community members, the Atlanta Community Food Bank will be able to provide over 945,000 meals for our neighbors in need. The Food Bank carries out this work through a network of nearly 700 nonprofit food distribution partners, along with direct service programs like mobile pantries and Community Food Centers.“Fighting hunger across the country is part of our purpose to help people live better,” said Kayla Burton, senior manager, cause marketing and customer engagement at Walmart.“We're grateful to the Walmart and Sam's Club associates, customers, members, and suppliers who came together to support their local Feeding America food banks through this year's Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.”For nearly 20 years, Walmart, Sam's Club, and the Walmart Foundation have worked with Feeding America, local food banks, food pantries, and meal programs to transform the charitable food experience, supporting Feeding America and local food banks with more than $240 million in investments – more than $160 million from the company and the Walmart Foundation and nearly $95 million from customers and members.For this year's campaign, the 20 participating suppliers for Walmart include: Bush Brothers & Company; CELSIUS® Essential Energy Drink; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; Conagra Brands; Dole Packaged Foods; Ferrara; Ferrero; General Mills; The Hain Celestial Group; Hershey Salty Snacks; Kellanova; W.K. Kellogg Company; Keurig Dr Pepper; Kodiak; Kraft Heinz; Monster Energy; Pepsi-Cola Advertising & Marketing, Inc.; Red Bull; Unilever.The 8 participating suppliers for Sam's Club include: General Mills; W.K. Kellogg Company; Kraft Heinz; Nestlé; Nissin; Nongshim; Palmetto Gourmet Foods, A Borealis Foods Company; Unilever. To learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger, visit acfb.*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.About WalmartWalmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting walmart, on Facebook at facebook/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/walmart.About Sam's ClubSam's Club, the $86 billion division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a membership club that is pioneering the retail experience, providing exclusive access to value, convenience and modern omnichannel shopping options to millions of members in 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With over 40 years of innovating in the category, Sam's Club continues to redefine club membership shopping with its curated assortment of quality fresh food and Member's Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & GoTM️, curbside pickup and home delivery. Visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub or connect with Sam's Club on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.About Feeding America®Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica to learn more.

