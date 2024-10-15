São Martinho Earns World’S First Low Carbon Sugarcane Ethanol Certification

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Martinho, the world's largest sugarcane processor, has achieved a remarkable milestone in sustainable production.



The company's Pradópolis in São Paulo has become the first sugarcane ethanol producer globally to receive the ISCC CORSIA Low LUC Risk certification.



This prestigious certification confirms that the ethanol produced at the facility does not generate greenhouse emissions related to indirect land use change (iLUC).



The iLUC concept addresses unintended consequences of biofuel production, such as deforestation or conversion of agricultural lands.



The certification opens new doors for São Martinho. The company can now supply low-carbon intensity sugarcane ethanol for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production.







This achievement positions São Martinho as a leader in sustainable fuel innovation and environmental responsibility. São Martinho now boasts the largest certified area in Brazil under this ISCC scope.



Luís Gustavo Teixeira, the Agricultural and Technology Director, emphasized the company's commitment to sustainability and low-carbon energy transition.



He highlighted how the certification recognizes São Martinho 's excellence in developing innovative and sustainable agricultural practices.



In addition, the ISCC CORSIA Low LUC Risk certification adds to São Martinho's existing ISCC EU and ISCC CORSIA Plus certifications.



These certifications demonstrate compliance with environmental and social criteria, traceability, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels.



São Martinho's achievement marks a significant step towards decarbonizing the aviation industry. It aligns with global efforts to create a cleaner air transport matrix and promote best agroindustrial practices.



In short, the company's innovative approach sets a new standard for sustainable fuel production in Brazil and beyond.

