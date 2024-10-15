Eve Air Mobility Secures Major Funding For Flying Car Factory

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer subsidiary, has taken a significant step towards revolutionizing urban air transportation.



The company recently signed a R$500 million ($89.3 million) financing agreement with Brazil's National Development (BNDES) to build an advanced electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft factory.



Located in Taubaté, São Paulo, the new facility will be powered by clean, energy. Eve plans to produce up to 480 eVTOL aircraft annually, with production increasing in stages.



This financing builds upon a 2022 partnership that provided Eve with a R$490 million ($87.5 million) credit line for eVTOL development.



Eve's CEO, Johann Bordais, expressed gratitude for BNDES 's support, emphasizing the importance of establishing Brazil's first eVTOL production facility.



The project aligns with government initiatives to boost high-tech industries and promote technological development within the country.







The eVTOL aircraft, potentially named EVE-100, features eight propellers for vertical flight and fixed wings for cruising. It incorporates dual electric motors for added safety and reliability.

Pioneering Urban Air Transportation

Eve unveiled its first full-scale prototype in July 2023 and expects to conduct the first unmanned flight in 2024, with functional units ready by 2026.



Eve's market potential appears promising, with the largest industry backlog of 2,900 aircraft ordered from 30 customers across 13 countries.



This translates to a potential revenue of $14.5 billion, highlighting growing interest in urban air mobility solutions. The financing agreement strengthens Brazil's position in the emerging urban air mobility sector.



It also demonstrates the country's commitment to fostering innovation and sustainable technologies in aviation. As Eve progresses with its plans, the world anticipates a new era in urban transportation.



This development represents a significant milestone for both Eve Air Mobility and the Brazilian aviation industry. The company's focus on sustainable manufacturing and innovative aircraft design positions it as a leader in the emerging eVTOL market.



With strong financial backing and a clear vision for the future, Eve is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of urban air mobility.

MENAFN15102024007421016031ID1108782156