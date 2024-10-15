Karwa Chauth 2024: Date, Puja Timing, Significance And Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India is the land of festivals and religious observances. Karwa Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi is one among several festivals celebrated in Northern and Western India by Hindu women for the long life, safety and good of their husbands or future partners.

Like many Hindu festivals, Karva Chauth is based on a lunisolar variant of the Hindu calendar and falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) after the full moon or Krishna Paksha of Kartik Month. This year, Karwa Chauth falls on October 20.

Karwa Chauth day is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha, is made to the moon. Karwa is very significant during Puja and it is also given as Dan to the Brahmin or any eligible woman.

On Karwa Chauth, married women worship Lord Shiva and His family including Lord Ganesha and break the fast only after sighting and making the offerings to the moon. The fasting of Karwa Chauth is strict and observed without taking any food or even a drop of water after sunrise till the sighting of the moon in the night.

The festival also coincides with the wheat-sowing time (sowing of the Rabi crop). Big earthen pots in which wheat is stored are sometimes called karvas, so the fast may have begun as a prayer for a good harvest in this predominantly wheat-eating Northwestern region.

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024: Date and Puja timings for Delhi, NCR (Drikpanchang)

Karwa Chauth Date: October 20 (Sunday)

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 05:46 PM to 07:02 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 16 Minutes

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:25 AM to 07:54 PM

Duration - 13 Hours 29 Mins

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:54 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 06:46 AM on Oct 20, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 04:16 AM on Oct 21, 2024

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024: Date and Puja timings for Mumbai, Maharashtra (Drikpanchang)

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 06:12 PM to 07:26 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 14 Mins

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:34 AM to 08:37 PM

Duration - 14 Hours 02 Mins

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:37 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 06:46 AM on Oct 20, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 04:16 AM on Oct 21, 2024

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024: Date and Puja timings for Bengaluru, Karnataka (Drikpanchang)

Karwa Chauth on Sunday, October 20, 2024

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 05:58 PM to 07:11 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 13 Mins

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:11 AM to 08:31 PM

Duration - 14 Hours 21 Mins

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:31 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 06:46 AM on Oct 20, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 04:16 AM on Oct 21, 2024