Marwah, Gurez Fires: Authorities Warn Of Greater Risk In Winter Months

Several fire incidents have been reported across Jammu and Kashmir in this month, raising concerns about public safety, especially in rural and remote areas where homes are often constructed with fire-vulnerable materials such as wood.

The dry weather conditions from October onward significantly increase the risk of fires, making vigilance and preparedness essential.

“It's up to individuals to ensure they follow the safety measures,” Aqib Ahmad, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency services for Srinagar and Ganderbal said.

“As the dry season begins, it becomes crucial to follow the do's and don'ts to prevent fire incidents. Structures in this region are particularly vulnerable because of the widespread use of wood in construction, which is highly susceptible to catching fire.”

Aqib further explained that fire protection measures are often overlooked during the design and construction phases in Kashmir.

“We recommend that people avoid using flammable materials like wood, or at least integrate fire-safety designs into their homes. The lack of such measures often results in widespread damage when fires occur. Having basic fire extinguishers and other safety equipment can make a significant difference in controlling small fires before they become unmanageable.”

He also highlighted the common causes of fire during these months, including LPG leaks and electrical short circuits, both of which are prevalent due to the increased use of heating devices as winter approaches.

“As people rely more on heating gadgets during winter, they need to ensure proper usage and maintenance. Faulty gadgets and overloaded circuits are major contributors to fire incidents,” Aqib noted.

The department's advisory also included a list of do's and don'ts, stressing simple but effective preventive measures. These include avoiding the overloading of electrical circuits, ensuring regular maintenance of LPG connections, keeping fire extinguishers or sand buckets handy, and being cautious with heating appliances.

The dry weather and low moisture content in forests during these months also elevate the risk of forest fires, which can quickly spread and cause extensive damage to both property and life. Residents living in forest-adjacent areas were urged to exercise particular caution.

“Forest fires are a real threat in these months due to the low moisture content. One small spark can quickly lead to large-scale destruction, so it is vital to take all necessary precautions,” he emphasized.

A massive fire broke out in Malwarwan village of Kishtwar district yesterday afternoon, ravaging nearly 70 residential houses and around 30 cow sheds. Police personnel and local volunteers worked together to control the fast-spreading blaze. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh rupees for affected families under the Red Cross relief.

The advisory comes as a crucial reminder for the public to remain vigilant and prepared as winter nears.“We can't take fire safety for granted,” Aqib concluded.“By taking simple precautions and following safety guidelines, many of these incidents can be avoided.”

The department has also assured the public that they are on high alert and ready to respond to any emergencies. However, it remains imperative for individuals to do their part in minimizing risks.

Arif Ahmad, In-charge Deputy Director of Bandipora, who also holds additional responsibilities for Baramulla and Kupwara, has advised the public to use electrical appliances with caution.



He emphasized the importance of not leaving these appliances unattended and urged residents to purchase high-quality electrical items.

He said that people should follow the guidelines issued by relevant authorities to ensure safety.

Key Fire Safety Tips: Avoid using faulty or outdated heating gadgets. Ensure LPG cylinders and connections are well-maintained and free of leaks. Install basic fire extinguishers in homes and public buildings. Avoid overloading electrical circuits, particularly with high-power devices. Be cautious with open flames, especially near wooden structures. Ensure proper ventilation when using heating devices indoors.

Notably, over the last few months, fires have caused extensive damage to houses, shops, and other buildings around the city. The increasing frequency of events has raised numerous concerns about safety, readiness, and infrastructure 200 fire incidents have been registered in Srinagar since the beginning of the year.

Marwah Fire: LG Admin Mobilizes Relief Efforts

A massive fire broke out in Marwah of Kishtwar district, ravaging nearly 70 residential houses and around 30 cow sheds. The devastating blaze, which started around 2 PM on Monday, spread rapidly through the village, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported, though there are indications that some animals have been affected by the fire.

As per reports Indian Air Force has deployed a helicopter to assist with rescue and relief operations in the area.

District officials, including Deputy Commissioner Doda, are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring that those affected receive immediate aid.

Speaking on the incident, a senior official said,“The fire spread quickly, leaving little time for residents to save their belongings. We are working to ensure that everyone affected receives prompt assistance.”

The Lieutenant Governor's administration has directed all concerned agencies to be on the ground to provide help and relief to the villagers.

“The administration is doing everything possible to assist those impacted by this unfortunate incident. Our priority is to make sure people are safe, and their immediate needs are taken care of,” an official from the LG's office stated.

With no casualties reported, the focus now shifts to rehabilitating the displaced families and assessing the damage to livestock and property in this remote village. (inputs from KINS)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now