San Marcos, CA and Houston, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Marcos Unified School District (SMUSD) today announced the unveiling of its district-wide fleet electrification project, marking a significant step toward sustainability and energy efficiency. This initiative, in conjunction with ENGIE North America (ENGIE), includes extensive energy infrastructure upgrades, aligns with the District's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while achieving substantial cost savings.

At the heart of the project is the transformation of the District's transportation center. The District's fleet of 84 school buses, has been transformed with new 33 electric buses (eBuses) as part of the first phase of the program. The new transportation center includes a microgrid for backup power, the installation of 40 eBus charging stations, infrastructure for an additional 35 future charging stations, onsite solar power generation, battery energy storage as well as microgrid controls.

In addition to the new transportation center, the project represents a major investment in the District's future, with district-wide energy cost control measures including interior and exterior LED lighting upgrades at 19 sites and one sports complex, solar installations totaling 8,000 kWh across three locations, battery energy storage systems at two sites, and comprehensive HVAC upgrades at the North County Regional Education Center. These efforts are projected to result in $40 million in net energy savings over the term of the contract.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of these cost savings measures that promote environmental stewardship and operational efficiency,” said Dr. Andy Johnsen, Superintendent of San Marcos Unified School District.“This project not only advances our sustainability goals but also enhances the learning environment for our students by ensuring that our resources are used effectively and responsibly.”

“Across the district, LED lighting retrofits at 19 sites will significantly cut energy costs,” said Courtney Jenkins, vice president of energy solutions at ENGIE North America. “The solar systems will produce renewable electricity that would otherwise be purchased from the grid, and battery energy storage will allow some of that clean power to be used during peak-demand hours to minimize utility surcharges. We are proud to partner with San Marcos to help enable such powerful environmental, economic and educational impact.”

Funding for this project has been secured through a combination of federal and state resources. The District is expected to receive $3.5 million in federal funding through the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as $1.75 million in local grants and rebates for the EV infrastructure. Additionally, approximately $11.5 million has been received through grants and incentives for the purchase of the 40 eBuses over the program's initial years.

Keeping with local utility policies, the district plans to install additional solar capacity as more electric buses and chargers are deployed. The microgrid's battery energy storage system will also be used to strategically store and discharge power when prices are high and the fleet needs to be charged. During power outages the microgrid will operate independently of the utility grid, drawing energy from the solar and battery storage system - and from the backup generator as needed - to keep buses rolling. This builds resiliency into the system and ensures that the district can get students home during emergencies and Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.

About the San Marcos Unified School District

The San Marcos Unified School District (SMUSD) is one of the top five school districts in San Diego County, with blue ribbon, gold ribbon, and California Distinguished Schools, providing an unparalleled educational experience. SMUSD operates 19 schools and serves 19,000 students annually. Led by Superintendent Dr. Andy Johnsen and a five-member Governing Board, together they seek to cultivate an engaging and supportive environment by retaining the region's top educators, where students are challenged, inspired, and poised to excel.



About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. Together with our 97,000 employees around the globe, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition toward a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose, we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. In North America, ENGIE helps our clients achieve their energy efficiency, reliability, and ultimately, their sustainability goals, as we work together to shape a sustainable future. We accomplish this through: energy efficiency projects, providing energy supply (including renewables and natural gas), and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy assets (wind, solar, storage and more). For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, and

