Broad Arrow’S Inaugural Chattanooga Auction Totals $12.3M, Led By Porsche 911 SC RS “Evolutionsserie”

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, hosted a successful inaugural Chattanooga Auction this past Saturday, October 12, with sales totaling *$12,265,520 and **82 percent of all lots sold. Held in partnership with the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, the preview and auction at the Chattanooga Center were very well attended and drew bidders from 10 countries and 33 states across the U.S. More than 50 percent of bidders represented first-time Broad Arrow clientele. Top sellers at the Chattanooga Auction were led by the exceedingly rare"missing link" in the Carrera RS lineup, a 1984 Porsche 911 SC RS Gruppe B " Evolutionsserie " at $2,000,000. Though the SC RS did not meet its reserve during the auction, it was sold immediately following the sale. Additional top ten highlights include five other variations of the Porsche 911 model, notably the one-of-one 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera S " Factory One-Off " Cabriolet , which brought a final $401,000. "We are very happy with the results of our first Chattanooga Auction," said Barney Ruprecht, Vice President of Auctions for Broad Arrow, following the sale."The entire preview and auction were buzzing with strong attendance from start to finish, and the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival welcomed our team and clients with open arms. Our top ten sales are emblematic of Broad Arrow's focus on the next generation of collector cars, with modern classics and supercars drawing strong interest and results. Chattanooga was a fantastic final stop on our 2024 live auction calendar." Beyond the top sellers, there were several stand-out moments during the Chattanooga Auction, including the sale of two charming single-owner private collections, The Stingray Survivor Collection and The Small Speed Collection . All five highly original C3-generation Corvettes offered from The Stingray Survivor Collection were hotly contested by multiple bidders in the room and on the phone, eliciting extended bidding sessions and all finding new homes at strong prices. The group was led by the 1969 Chevrolet Corvette 427/435 Stingray Convertible , which sold for a final $112,000 (Estimate: $90,000 - $110,000). The Small Speed Collection, featuring six cars of small size yet significant racing heritage, also brought strong prices on Saturday afternoon, with back-and-forth bidding on all lots, including the 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider Veloce at a final price of $81,200 (Estimate: $60,000 - $70,000). Broad Arrow Auctions Chattanooga 2024 Top Ten Sales

Lot 180 1984 Porsche 911 SC RS Gruppe B“Evolutionsserie” $2,000,000 Lot 152 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition $593,500 Lot 161 2001 Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 Coupe SOLD AFTER AUCTION Lot 149 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista $483,500 Lot 158 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S $456,000 Lot 177 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package $445,000 Lot 188 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera S“Factory One-Off” Cabriolet $401,000 Lot 140 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package $390,000 Lot 133 1963 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 Series III $346,000 Lot 114 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar $337,200

Complete results from Broad Arrow's 2024 Chattanooga Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Broad Arrow now shifts its focus to the Memorabilia Online Parts 1 & 2 Auctions, which will close out the company's 2024 auction calendar with 180+ lots of important F1 and motorsport collectibles. Part 1 of the sale is open for bidding until October 27, while Part 2 is open for bidding from October 27 to November 10. Broad Arrow is also now inviting consignments for its third annual Amelia Auction, the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d'Elegance), set for March 7-8, 2025. Further information, including on consignment opportunities, is available at

*These figures include post-block sales which occurred immediately following the auction.

**All prices are listed in USD and include buyer's premium, which is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000 for all motor car lots.

________________________________________________________________

Photo Credits: (1) 1984 Porsche 911 SC RS Gruppe B“Evolutionsserie” (Ben Battles © 2024 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions), (2) 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition (Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions), (3) 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera S“Factory One-Off” Cabriolet (Ben Battles © 2024 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions), (4) The Stingray Survivor Collection (Matthew Little © 2024 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions), (5) The Small Speed Collection (Nick Berard © 2024 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions).

About Broad Arrow, a Hagerty Company - Broad Arrow, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is an advisor, market maker, and financier for car collectors with a commitment to integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow operates Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Broad Arrow Private Sales (formerly Collectors Garage) and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. For more information, please visit connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) - Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 850,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

1984 Porsche 911 SC RS Gruppe B "Evolutionsserie" that topped Broad Arrow's inaugural Chattanooga Auction on October 12. Broad Arrow Principal Auctioneer, Lydia Fenet, and Broad Arrow VP of Operations, Alain Squindo, conduct The Chattanooga Auction during The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

