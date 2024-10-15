Ignite With Vicki Wright Hamilton Launches: Weekly Leadership & Business Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vicki Wright HamiltonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned business strategist and leadership coach, Vicki Wright Hamilton, is launching her highly anticipated show, "Ignite," on October 16th, 2024. This weekly show will provide leadership strategies, business growth tips, and entrepreneurial insights through exclusive interviews with industry experts."Ignite with Vicki Wright Hamilton" will air weekly on NowMedia TV across multiple channels, including:Channel 21.10 in Houston, TXChannel 27.10 in Beaumont, TXChannel 22.10 in Atlanta, GAChannel 24.1 in Eagle Pass, TXChannel 24.1 in Piedras Negras, MexicoCan't catch it live? Watch the episodes on Vicki Wright Hamilton's YouTube Channel, where the show will be available for on-demand viewing every week.In addition to the show, Vicki Wright Hamilton was recently featured in Strategic Innovators : The Minds Behind 2024's Business Revolution, highlighting her visionary approach to leadership coaching and business transformation."Ignite" promises to feature expert interviews and offer actionable strategies on entrepreneurial growth, leadership, and business development. Each week, Vicki will explore the most pressing challenges business leaders face and provide tools to overcome them.Catch the replay of "Ignite with Vicki Wright Hamilton" every week on YouTube.Vicki Wright Hamilton is a seasoned strategic business and leadership coach, renowned keynote speaker, and successful author with over 30 years of experience in corporate leadership and entrepreneurship. As the CEO of VWH Consulting, she has advised Fortune 500 companies, helping them achieve millions in revenue and guiding entrepreneurs through the challenges of scaling their businesses.Vicki's unique blend of strategic planning and empathetic leadership has led her to create transformative initiatives, including technology strategies that have generated $20M in ROI. She is the creator of the Game FaceTM methodology, a system that empowers leaders to make impactful decisions and overcome business obstacles.She has been featured in multiple prominent publications, including CIO Today, Speakers Magazine, and LA Business Magazine. Additionally, Vicki co-authored Mastering Wealth with Percy“Master P” Miller and wrote the best-selling book Game Face: Corporate Success Strategies of Trail-Blazing Women, which continues to inspire Black women in technology and business.Vicki earned her MBA from St. Louis University and holds certifications in Top Coaching, Women's Business Enterprise, and Public Speaking. In addition to her work, Vicki is passionate about giving back, spending time with her family, and enjoying outdoor activities.

Ignite with Vicki Wright Hamilton: Leadership & Business Show Promo | Premieres October 16th

