DR. KEMDI CHINO OPARA's DARING CRITIQUE SHINES AT FRANKFURT's PREMIER LITERARY GATHERING

Poised to illuminate the pressing issues of Nigeria, Dr. Kemdi Chino Opara offers readers his enlightening take on transcending toward change

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned analyst and author Dr. Kemdi Chino Opara digs into the critical issues confronting Nigeria's political landscape in his breakthrough new book, "Nigeria in Focus: An X-ray of Burning Issues and the Way Forward." This unflinching look at corruption, structural difficulties, and the country's political history will be at the forefront at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany.This revolutionary release delves deeply into the evolution of Nigeria's constitutions and how they have influenced the country's political structure. Dr. Opara does not shy away from confronting the corruption and bribery that have come to define Nigerian politics, blasting National Assembly members for undermining the fundamental values designed to promote a prosperous and equitable government.Drawing attention to the striking disparity between the demands of the Nigerian people and the conduct of politicians, Dr. Opara stresses how they have increasingly put their own interests before serving the public good. In his book, he reveals how the current system perpetuates a cycle of suffering for common people by allowing the enrichment of a few at the expense of many.Nevertheless, Dr. Opara's hope for change counterbalances his harsh criticism of Nigeria's political class. He maintains that education, dialogue, and awareness ignite meaningful change. He believes Nigerians can recover the country's founding values and clear the path for a more affluent and fair future by candidly discussing the systemic problems that lay at the heart of the country.Beyond merely a criticism, "Nigeria in Focus: An X-ray of Burning Issues and the Way Forward" is a call to action. Dr. Kemdi Chino Opara looks at Nigeria's current state and presents a blueprint for the future, advocating for reforms that can restore integrity and effectiveness to the country's governance.Dr. Kemdi Chino Opara is also the author of five other books:“Nigeria: An X-ray of Burning Issues and the Way Forward,”“Nigeria in Detail: An X-ray of Burning Issues and the Way Forward,”“Nigeria in Progress: An X-ray of Issues and the Way Forward,”“Nigeria in Review: An X-ray of Burning Issues and the Way Forward,” and“Nigeria Ahead: An X-ray of Burning Issues and the Way Forward.”Join the groundbreaking discourse of this illuminating read. Don't miss out on the book's prominent showcase during the highly-awaited Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 at Hall 5.1, Stand C35 in partnership with The Maple Staple bookstore and Bookside Press . Seize the opportunity to meet Dr. Kemdi Chino Opara in person and get signed copies during his book signing event happening on October 20, 2024, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM CEST. Alternatively, check out copies at Amazon and other leading bookstores around the globe. Available in paperback and hardcover formats.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

