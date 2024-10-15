North Korea Destroyed Roads Connecting Two Koreas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) blew up a section of the road connecting the two Koreas passing through its territory - the Gyeonggi and Donghae roads north of the military demarcation line, Azernews reports.

"The tension on the Korean peninsula requires us to take decisive and decisive measures to better protect the security of our country. Currently, the closure and blockade of the southern border with our main enemy, the Republic of Korea, is a self-defense measure to prevent war," the statement released by the headquarters of the North Korean army said.

It should be noted that last week Pyongyang warned that it would close all roads and railways to South Korea from October 9.