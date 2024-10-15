North Korea Destroyed Roads Connecting Two Koreas
10/15/2024
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) blew up a
section of the road connecting the two Koreas passing through its
territory - the Gyeonggi and Donghae roads north of the military
demarcation line, Azernews reports.
"The tension on the Korean peninsula requires us to take
decisive and decisive measures to better protect the security of
our country. Currently, the closure and blockade of the southern
border with our main enemy, the Republic of Korea, is a
self-defense measure to prevent war," the statement released by the
headquarters of the North Korean army said.
It should be noted that last week Pyongyang warned that it would
close all roads and railways to South Korea from October 9.
