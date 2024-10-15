State Duma Adopted Law On Countering Fictitious Marriages With Foreigners
10/15/2024 3:12:25 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The State Duma adopted at the plenary session a law on
establishing a minimum three-year period of marriage with a citizen
of the Russian Federation for obtaining a temporary residence
permit (RVP) in a simplified manner, Azernews
reports.
Changes are being made to the laws "On the procedure for leaving
and entering the Russian Federation" and "On the legal status of
foreign citizens in the Russian Federation." Currently, a foreign
citizen receives a PRTR within the quota approved annually by the
Government of the Russian Federation, taking into account the
applicant's compliance with certain criteria. At the same time,
foreigners who do not meet these criteria often use the institution
of marriage for legalization without the intention to create a
family, since current legislation does not provide for a condition
for the duration of marriage with a Russian citizen before applying
for a simplified RVP.
According to the new standards, a RVP can be issued to a
foreigner who has been married for at least three years to a
citizen of the Russian Federation permanently residing in Russia,
or married to a Russian citizen permanently residing in the Russian
Federation, with whom there is a common child born (adopted) in
such a marriage. A temporary residence permit may be revoked if the
marriage is dissolved or declared invalid by a court, if the
foreigner is deprived of parental rights, is limited in them, or
information about this foreign citizen is excluded from the record
of the child's birth certificate.
The rules on issuing a residence permit without obtaining a
temporary residence permit are also being clarified. In particular,
they will apply to foreigners who have a child who is a citizen of
the Russian Federation, permanently residing in Russia, whose other
parent has Russian citizenship. At the same time, it is necessary
to have judicially confirmed facts of cohabitation in Russia of
this foreign citizen with such a child and participation in his
maintenance, upbringing or cohabitation in the territory of the
Russian Federation of this foreign citizen with the mother (father)
of such a child and running a common household for at least three
years before the day of applying for a residence permit.
Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin noted in his
Telegram channel that 407 deputies voted for the adoption of the
law, there were no abstentions and no votes against. "Work on
improving migration policy continues. There are 6 more bills under
consideration that we discussed with you earlier," he wrote.
