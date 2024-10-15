Pregnant Woman And Child Injured In Russian Shelling Of Nikopol District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians attacked the Nikopol district, injuring a pregnant woman and a 4-year-old child.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“A pregnant woman and a 4-year-old boy were injured in the Nikopol district. Both victims were hospitalized in moderate condition. These are the consequences of an enemy attack on the Marhanets community,” he wrote.
He stressed that the enemy terrorized the district throughout the day. Nikopol, the Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove communities were also affected. The aggressor used kamikaze drones and artillery.
The infrastructure and an enterprise were damaged. The damage was also caused to six private houses. One outbuilding was destroyed, and four more were smashed. Three outbuildings, an excavator, a gas pipeline and power lines were also damaged.
