Representatives of religious communities of the Sudzha district and Sudzha in the Ukraine-controlled territory of the Kursk region (Russian Federation) were given the property of five Orthodox churches for safekeeping.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the press officer of the military commandant's office in the Kursk region, Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivsky.

According to him, the transfer of property took place accompanied by representatives of the military commandant's office in the Russian Federation.

“Konstantin Zavyalov, a novice of one of the monasteries in Kursk region, accepted the most valuable church relics of the churches for safekeeping against signature. The transfer process took place in the presence of representatives of the community of Sudzha,” noted Dmytrashkivsky.

Video: Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / TRO Media

He emphasized that despite the constant shelling and threats, Ukrainian soldiers are helping to preserve Orthodox values in the Kursk region.

As reported, as of August, more than 500 churches, prayer houses, and other religious buildings were destroyed as a result of Russian strikes in Ukraine.

