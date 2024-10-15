In Kursk Region, Property Of 5 Churches Transferred To Local Religious Communities For Safekeeping
Date
10/15/2024 3:12:00 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of religious communities of the Sudzha district and Sudzha in the Ukraine-controlled territory of the Kursk region (Russian Federation) were given the property of five Orthodox churches for safekeeping.
This was reported to Ukrinform by the press officer of the military commandant's office in the Kursk region, Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivsky.
According to him, the transfer of property took place accompanied by representatives of the military commandant's office in the Russian Federation.
“Konstantin Zavyalov, a novice of one of the monasteries in Kursk region, accepted the most valuable church relics of the churches for safekeeping against signature. The transfer process took place in the presence of representatives of the community of Sudzha,” noted Dmytrashkivsky.
Video: Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / TRO Media
Read also:
Russia trying to break through defense of AFU in Kursk
region for 5 days - Zelensky held meeting
He emphasized that despite the constant shelling and threats, Ukrainian soldiers are helping to preserve Orthodox values in the Kursk region.
As reported, as of August, more than 500 churches, prayer houses, and other religious buildings were destroyed as a result of Russian strikes in Ukraine.
Screenshot
MENAFN15102024000193011044ID1108782005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.