FXAIR Soars With Unprecedented Growth, Redefines Private Jet Charter With Next Level Of Premium, On-Demand Service

Bucking the trend, FXAIR has experienced consistent growth over the last four years, doubled workforce and grew revenue by 190%



New Aviator+ Program Offers Versatility Paired with Access to FXSelect Aircraft



Celebrating FXAIR's New Era, Custom Website Encapsulates Sophistication and Service

'Debit Card' Concept Streamlines Payments and Provides Frictionless Booking Process

Oct. 15, 2024

FXAIR , a premier provider of on-demand jet charter services, has seen unprecedented growth of 190 percent in the four years since its inception. This comes as a result of the company's dedication to offering sophisticated and seamless private jet charter solutions. With a focus on safety, reliability and personalized, white glove service, FXAIR stands at the pinnacle of private jet charter, once again redefining the luxury charter experience.

Flight Plan for Growth

According to Argus International, private jet charter flights dropped to 610,000 in the first half of the year, down from 645,000 last year. Bucking the industry trend, FXAIR has experienced consistent growth over the last four years and is well-positioned to establish itself as the go-to global provider of premium on-demand charter services. In fact, the company's revenue grew by more than

190 percent, it doubled its workforce and grew its

Aviator and Aviator+ membership programs

to nearly 500

active members.

"FXAIR is designed to exceed the expectations of those who value a premium private jet travel experience but prefer the flexibility afforded to them by on-demand charter," said FXAIR President Gregg Slow. "It is not just the access and agility that makes FXAIR member programs so unique, it is the meticulous, personalized service provided by our private aviation advisors."

Soaring Above the Competition

FXAIR, which launched in 2020, offers on-demand charter access to an open fleet of premium aircraft selected from a curated network of elite providers . These providers are highly vetted – less than 35% of the open fleet operators meet FXAIR's stringent criteria. In addition, FXAIR offers limited access to a closed fleet of pre-owned FXSelect aircraft including the Embraer Praetor 300 light jet, Bombardier Challenger 300 super-midsize, Global Express large-cabin aircraft, Sikorsky helicopters.

Custom Website Defines New Era of Sophistication

In line with its commitment to excellence, FXAIR continues to evolve its client experience and recently unveiled a newly designed and custom-built website. This platform showcases the personalized nature of FXAIR's elevated service, providing an intuitive and seamless user experience. The website reflects a dedication to transparency, convenience and the highest standards of customer service.

Aviator+ Program

Charter clients interested in elevating their private jet access can join the Aviator+ program with a deposit of $200,000 or more that will serve as a 'debit card' for flight hours, applicable fuel surcharges and monthly membership fees. The non-refundable deposit never expires and can be replenished in $100,000 increments.

Additional benefits include no need for a pre-flight contract, aircraft availability with as little as 120 hours' notice and complimentary in-flight catering, de-icing and domestic Wi-Fi with FXSelect aircraft. Exclusive to Aviator+ members is FXAIR's partnership program which offers premium services, exclusive discounts and unparalleled travel experiences. The Aviator+ program joins FXAIR's existing Aviator program, creating an elevated travel solution for every charter client.

Unparalleled White Glove Service

At a time when many on-demand charter operators are choosing to go more digital and less high-touch with their customers, FXAIR is taking the opposite approach and choosing to providing unmatched white glove, personalized service designed to make on-demand charter simply extraordinary -- from membership and booking to in-flight service and exclusive access to premium partnerships and events.

FXAIR's team is comprised of more than 50 dedicated consultants who personally plan and track flights, ensuring that every detail is meticulously executed to meet exact specifications. Each journey is managed with the utmost care and professionalism, far exceeding the typical jet charter experience.

"The journey ahead is ours to shape, and even as we expand our footprint globally in 2025, we will maintain our exceptional standard of travel experiences for our treasured clients," added Slow.

About FXAIR

Founded in 2020, FXAIR is the only charter provider offering on-demand charter access with white glove service to premium FXSelect light cabin, mid cabin, super-mid cabin, large cabin and ultra-long-range aircraft including the Embraer Phenom 300, Challenger 300, Sikorsky S-76 and Global Express. FXAIR's Aviator and Aviator+ membership programs offer clients preferred access to these aircraft, even on peak travel days, along with a host of other benefits. The FXAIR network of aircraft meet the most stringent safety standards in the private aviation industry, standards that often exceed the FAA's regulations. FXAIR upholds a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating. FXAIR is headquartered in New York, New York, and is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies . For more details on aircraft and programs, visit and follow @FlyFXAIR on X and Instagram .

