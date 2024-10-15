(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 5,000 CTV apps (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate) and 2.6 billion open programmatic advertising impressions in September 2024 to compile the research in this series; Vix generated an estimated $1.6 million in open programmatic ad revenue in Latin America across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV in September 2024, according to Pixalate's estimates
London, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the September 2024 Global Top Grossing Connected TV Apps Benchmark Reports for Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV .
The reports reveal the estimated top grossing CTV apps in open programmatic advertising revenue segmented by regions including, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM) across popular CTV platforms.
In September 2024, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 5,000 CTV apps (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate) and 2.6 billion open programmatic advertising impressions to compile the research in this series.
Key Findings: September Top Grossing CTV App Store Apps
North America: Hulu led in estimated open programmatic ad revenue across Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV , generating an estimated $128 million across all four platforms Latin America (LATAM): Vix took the top spot on Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Samsung Smart TV , and Apple TV , bringing in an estimated $1.6 million in ad revenue through open programmatic advertising across those four platforms Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA): Kidoodle led on Roku with an estimated $127k in revenue, while Rakuten TV topped the charts on Apple TV with $20k revenue. On Amazon Fire TV, The Crossing Dead took the top position with an estimated $166k in open programmatic ad revenue, and Samsung TV Plus led for Samsung Smart TV with an estimated $83k in open programmatic ad revenue
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing CTV Apps (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV in the time period studied.
