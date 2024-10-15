William Gorry's New Memoir 'Rising Above My Past: Triumph Over Silence' Tells The Truth Behind Institutional Abuse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising Above My Past: Triumph Over Silence, William Gorry's new memoir, tells his own story of survival and fortitude in the face of unspeakable torture. The terrifying experiences Gorry had in industrial homes and convents-where the very establishments designed to keep him safe-are described in this compelling and brave story.The Rising Above My Past: Triumph Over Silence exposes the long-forgotten truths of institutional abuse and the wounds it causes to weaker children. Gorry held his tongue and buried the abuse, damage and hurt of his early life for years. However, he is speaking out now, revealing the depravity that many children like him had to go through, with raw honesty and untiring resolve.Gorry goes beyond simply narrating his background in this poignant and affecting story. Rising Above My Past is the tale of how he regained his voice and, in doing so, found some healing; it is a testament to human perseverance. For those who have suffered in silence, this story offers a ray of hope, inspiring them to face their history and forge their own road to healing.Through sharing his incredibly intimate experience, Gorry advocates for justice, empowerment, and a more comprehensive social reckoning in addition to bringing attention to the pervasive problem of institutional abuse. His memoir serves as an inspiring reminder that there is always a way forward toward some hope and some healing, regardless of how severe the scars from the past may be.Rising Above My Past: Triumph Over Silence is now available on Amazon.About the AuthorWilliam Gorry was raised in institutions, which left him with severe mental scars. However, after years of introspection and fortitude, he was able to find his voice again and is now committed to sharing his experience in order to raise awareness of the problems and damage of institutional abuse. In addition to being a personal account, his memoir serves as a potent call to action and a ray of hope for others who have also suffered tragedy.

