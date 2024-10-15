KTL Solutions Supports Smithers In Achieving Successful Completion Of C3PAO DIBCAC Assessment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KTL Solutions , a leading Microsoft Partner, Managed (MSP), and provider of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) assessment services, proudly announces its pivotal role in assisting Smithers , a global provider of testing, consulting, and information services, in the successful completion of their CMMC C3PAO DIBCAC (Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center) Assessment. This is a critical step that assessment organizations like Smithers must complete and is designed to verify that organizations in the defense supply chain are adhering to stringent cybersecurity protocols to protect sensitive data. Successful completion of this assessment has enabled Smithers to achieve C3PAO status.

Achieving this certification demonstrates Smithers' dedication to safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and ensuring compliance with the highest cybersecurity standards.

With a deep understanding of CMMC requirements and DIBCAC expectations, KTL Solutions guided Smithers from initial preparation to the final assessment in record time, ensuring all cybersecurity controls and practices were fully compliant. KTL Solutions is also Smithers MSP, enabling quicker access and understanding of the current networks and environments.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Smithers on this important journey. Achieving the C3PAO DIBCAC certification is not just a compliance milestone but a testament to Smithers commitment to securing our nation's defense infrastructure," said Tim Lally, President of KTL Solutions. "Our mission is to empower businesses like Smithers to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity compliance and safeguard critical information assets."

Smithers' achievement not only enhances their ability to serve DoD clients but also positions them as a trusted partner within the defense industrial base, ready to handle sensitive information in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

About KTL Solutions

KTL Solutions is a leading Microsoft Partner, MSP, and provider of CMMC assessment services. With a deep commitment to protecting critical information, KTL Solutions partners with organizations across various industries to enhance their cybersecurity capabilities and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. For more information about KTL Solutions and its services, please visit .

About Smithers

Smithers is a global provider of testing, consulting, and information services, committed to delivering accurate, objective, and independent services to clients in a variety of industries. With nearly 100 years of experience, Smithers supports innovation and growth across a wide range of sectors, ensuring their clients stay competitive and compliant in today's challenging marketplace.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Stacy Jutras

Director of Marketing

KTL Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE KTL Solutions, Inc

