AMI Achieves OCP S.A.F.E. Certification With Open Compute Project

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, is proud to announce that it has achieved certification in the OCP Security Appraisal Framework and Enablement (S.A.F.E.) Program through the Open Compute Project (OCP). Notably, AMI is the first independent BIOS vendor (IBV) to do so.

As part of the certification process, AMI completed a security audit with an OCP-approved security review provider earlier this month and has published Short Form Reports (SFR) to detail the significance and impact of this accomplishment.

Announced during the 2023 edition of OCP Global Summit, the OCP S.A.F.E. Program is designed to provide a strong degree of security assurance for the provenance, code quality and software supply chain for firmware releases and patches for the wide variety of processing devices that are found in modern data centers.

"We congratulate AMI on being the first IBV to achieve OCP S.A.F.E. certification, and hope that this achievement encourages deeper participation across the ecosystem. Through iterative refinement of review areas, testing scopes and reporting requirements, OCP's goal is to progressively advance the security posture of hardware and firmware components across the supply chain," said Steve Helvie, V.P. of Emerging Markets for OCP.

"Microsoft co-created OCP S.A.F.E, an initiative that facilitates the systematic and consistent security review of hardware and firmware. AMI following OCP S.A.F.E. is a significant step in providing transparency into the security assurance of their products," said Eric Eilertson, Hardware Security Architect of Microsoft Azure.

"AMI is proud to be committed to the OCP S.A.F.E. program and to receive this first-in-class certification award. We have already published one BIOS Short Form Report (SFR) prior to the start of OCP Global Summit, with a second BMC SFR forthcoming. Our participation underscores AMI's unwavering dedication to open standards and robust supply chain security," commented Stefano Righi, Senior Vice President of the Global Security Software Group at AMI.

To provide a deeper focus on OCP S.A.F.E. and AMI's certification and role in this program, attendees to the upcoming OCP Global Summit are invited to a Special Focus presentation entitled "Device Security in the OCP Supply Chain: Overview of How OCP SAFE Addresses the Challenges of Device Firmware" on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 10:25 am PT in Room 220C at the San Jose Convention Center. Registration is required; however, media and analysts receive complementary passes.

About The Open Compute Project (OCP)

The Open Compute Project (OCP) is a global collaborative Community of hyperscale data center operators, telecom, colocation providers and enterprise IT users, working with the product and solution vendor ecosystem to develop open innovations deployable from the cloud to the edge. The OCP Foundation is responsible for fostering and serving the OCP Community to meet the market and shape the future, taking hyperscale-led innovations to everyone. Meeting the market is accomplished through addressing challenging market obstacles with open specifications, designs and emerging market programs that showcase OCP-recognized IT equipment and data center facility best practices. Shaping the future includes investing in strategic initiatives and programs that prepare the IT ecosystem for major

technology changes, such as AI & ML, optics, advanced cooling techniques, composable memory and silicon. OCP Community-developed open innovations strive to benefit all, optimized through the lens of impact, efficiency, scale and sustainability.



About AMI

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry.

Follow AMI on LinkedIn and X/Twitter to receive the latest news and announcements.

AMI® is a registered trademark of AMI in the US and/or elsewhere. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

