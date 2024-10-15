The First International Intelligent Construction Industry Expo Held On 20 October In Shenzhen, China Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2024 - With the flourishing of the fourth technological revolution, intelligent has become the theme of change in the construction industry. In order to promote effective synergy between upstream and downstream of the chain, cross-industry cross-border integration and innovation, and cultivate the intelligent construction industry ecology, we unite with enterprises upstream and downstream of the industry chain and cross-industry enterprises, and organise the first professional exposition focusing on the whole link, element and life cycle of intelligent construction in the construction industry-the 2024 International (Shenzhen) Intelligent Construction Industry Expo. The expo will be held on 20-21 October at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre (Futian).



The Expo focuses on intelligent construction, with the theme of 'Promoting the "Five Harmonies in One" and Developing New Productivity', based on standardisation, industrialisation, digitalisation, intelligence, greening, and the concept of building and sharing. The industry will co-operate with all parties, highlight the 'three orientations', and create a 'different' industry grand ceremony.



Highlight the professional orientation, according to the characteristics of intelligent construction, set up digital design, intelligent production, intelligent construction, intelligent equipment, intelligent operation and maintenance, industrial Internet, and green low-carbon 7 exhibition areas. Theme forums will be held, inviting academicians, cross-border experts, entrepreneurs, and 'industry, academia and research' to talk about intelligent construction, gain insight into industry trends and lead the development of the industry.



Highlighting product orientation, upgrading the concept of product integration, showcasing leading products in all aspects of intelligent construction, holding product conferences, releasing innovative products in the construction industry that have gained market access and have commercial value around new materials, new equipment and new engineering software, and pulling the whole industry chain with productisation to open up a new wind direction for the development of productisation in the construction industry.



Highlighting market orientation, the joint organisers will open up application scenarios, release scientific research and procurement demands, establish green channels for new products to enter the supply chain, practice supply chain-based collaborative innovation, promote scientific research cooperation, supply and demand docking, and promote the integration of the intelligent construction industry chain and the innovation chain towards new development.



