(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) MUMBAI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2024 – The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and Think Education Advisory Services LLP (TE) today launched the SUSS Success Academy in Mumbai, creating new experiences and real-world training opportunities for students in Singapore and India.



The occasion was marked by an opening ceremony at the Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai and attended by over 80 guests from both countries, including representatives from institutions of higher learning, as well as industry and community partners. The ceremony was presided by Mr Cheong Ming Foong , Consul-General, Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Mumbai and Mr Rajan Luthra , Chairman's Office - Head of Special Projects, Reliance Industries Ltd.



Grounded in SUSS' commitment to lifelong learning and creating social impact, the Academy will serve as a key nexus for academic and industry partners from both countries, where TE will bring its extensive networks and expertise to support and enhance the Academy's offerings.



Through the Academy's two distinct tracks – Personal Success and Professional Success – SUSS will offer opportunities for students from SUSS and other Singapore pre-tertiary and tertiary institutions to co-learn and co-innovate with students from India. This will include participation in programmes such as interdisciplinary global learning courses and student exchanges, work attachments and internships.



Key initiatives include:



Global Industry Immersion Programme (GIIP) and Industry-based Study Programme (IBSP) : In partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Singapore-India Partnership Foundation (SIPF), SUSS held its inaugural Global Industry Immersion Programme (GIIP) last year in Pune, with a second itieration this year from 29 September to 9 October. This programme provides students with opportunities develop global agility and gain insights into diverse business cultures, practices, and innovations. To deepen understanding of Digital, AI and Sustainability technologies and their applications in India, SUSS will kick-start its Industry-based Study Programme (IBSP) through the Academy and Jio Institute under the Reliance Group by December 2024.

Impact Start-Up Challenge (ISC) and Venture Builder (VB): The ISC is a credit-bearing course that provides a platform for students to experience the startup ecosystem in real-world settings. The 12-week VB programme allows budding entrepreneurs to validate their business ideas in Singapore and international markets. The Academy plans to offer these programmes by 2025.

The Academy will also support SUSS in partnering with institutions such as CHRIST University, Lady Doak College, Vishwakarma University, NMIMS, Symbiosis International University and ATLAS SkillTech University to co-design and co-deliver interdisciplinary and experiential global learning and service-learning programmes.Beyond its student focus, the Academy will leverage SUSS' expertise in adult and workplace learning to create professional training and development solutions for industry partners, organisations, and institutions., said, "The collaboration with Think Education underscores SUSS' commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders who can thrive in diverse cultures and societies. The Success Academy in Mumbai stands as a testament to the strong bonds between Singapore and India, creating meaningful opportunities for students to connect, learn, and grow. Through international exchanges and industry partnerships, we're not only contributing to the region's growth but also enriching our students' journeys with real-world experiences that will shape their personal and professional development.", Think Education Advisory Services LLP, said, "India is brimming with dynamism and opportunity; however, it is essential that a high-quality education is imparted to its young population to ensure their future prosperity and ability to positively influence the global workforce. The launch of the Success Academy in India, bridging the network of regional hubs across Asia, fits in well with India's 'Act East Policy', which seeks to develop and re-energise India's eastward engagement. Coming from a family of educators and philanthropists, I am particularly honoured to be involved with such a unique initiative launched by the Singapore University of Social Sciences, which will help strengthen the people-to-people ties between India and Singapore for generations to come."The launch of the Success Academy in India is the latest in a series of academy openings as SUSS continues to expand its educational footprint across Asia. Last year, SUSS established three Academies in Ho Chi Minh City, Beijing, and Shenzhen. In the last two months, SUSS launched four other academies in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila. This inauguration of Success Academy in Mumbai brings the total to eight regional academies.For more information, visit .Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) :Think Education :#SUSS #ThinkEducationThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.