CRB's Sustainability Summit 2024 Set To Explore New Frontiers In Business And Climate Action

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 15 (KNN) The Centre for Responsible Business (CRB) is set to host the 11th edition of its annual sustainability summit, India and Sustainability Standards (ISS), from November 13-15, 2024 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

This year's theme,“Sustainability 2.0: Leveraging Opportunities, Balancing Trade-Offs and Navigating Pitfalls,” promises to spark vital conversations on sustainability challenges and innovative solutions for businesses.

The event aims to foster collective intelligence, offering actionable insights to address sustainability issues across key sectors.

Rijit Sengupta, CEO of CRB, expressed the organisation's vision for the summit:“At CRB, we believe that sustainability must transcend compliance-it must become a core business principle. Incremental changes are no longer sufficient; we need systemic transformations to tackle today's complex challenges.

This summit is a platform for stakeholders to collaborate and co-create innovative solutions for sustainable development.” The event will offer opportunities to explore emerging trends, trade-offs, and best practices in sustainable business, aiming to strike a balance between innovation and long-term impact.

The summit will gather over 1,500 participants, 150+ speakers, and 50+ partners representing a broad spectrum of stakeholders-industry leaders, policy experts, researchers, youth champions, civil society organisations, and international collaborators.

The summit's inaugural day on November 13 will feature high-level plenaries with discussions on India and the Global Landscape on Sustainability and Climate, Road to Viksit and Sustainable Bharat 2047, and EU-India Collaborative Pathways on SDGs: Aligning Policy & Practices.

Over the next two days, expert-led sessions will address topics like regenerative agriculture, responsible business practices, gender roles in sustainable enterprises, global value chains, and SME-driven greenhouse gas reduction efforts. Speakers will include prominent national and international dignitaries. A detailed list is available here.

The summit is supported by distinguished partners, including the European Union Delegation to India and Bhutan, ISEAL Alliance, Friedrich Naumann Foundation South Asia, Forest Stewardship Council, and Coal India Limited, among others.

These partnerships reflect the summit's commitment to building multi-stakeholder collaborations across environmental, social, and economic dimensions.

Media representatives will have the chance to interact with experts through exclusive press briefings and gain valuable insights into the sustainability strategies shaping the future of business. Registration for media and stakeholders is now open here.

Founded in 2011, the Centre for Responsible Business (CRB) works to promote sustainable practices across sectors in India through research, capacity building, and multi-stakeholder engagements. Learn more at

The 2024 ISS summit promises to be a pivotal event, advancing bold solutions to drive sustainability across industries and positioning India as a leader in global sustainable development.

(KNN Bureau)