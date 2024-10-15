Revbits Enhances Its Zero Trust Network Solution With The Addition Of A Remote Browser Isolation Module To Provide Clien...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--RevBits announces that it has strengthened its Zero Trust solution by adding its Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) feature.

According to recent research from Verizon , web application are involved in 26% of all breaches, making it the second most common attack pattern. To address this attack vector, organizations must do more to protect their networks while allowing their employees to use the internet openly.

RevBits Zero Trust Network – Remote Browser Isolation is an advanced access management solution to enhance an organization's IAM infrastructure. The solution now provides safe website browsing and internet activity through the Remote Browser Isolation module while delivering access control to assets and services by employees and third parties through its core ZTN features.

RevBits RBI, built on top of Chromium and Firefox, utilizes Network Vector Rendering technology to deliver a safe and secure mechanism for users to visit and interact with websites. RBI allows your employees to visit websites without overburdening admins with the need to whitelist certain sites over others. Additionally, website visits are safely rendered in an isolated cloud environment. With RevBits RBI, employees can freely use the internet, and organizations are more secure from web-based attacks.

RevBits Remote Browser Isolation offers:



Full internet access and expected speed with no noticeable latency.

Open browser window tabs are unlimited.

User monitoring through video and keystroke logging.

Block malicious URLs. Live streaming of user internet activity for admins.

"RevBits understands the total threat landscape," said RevBits CTO Mucteba Celik. "To that end, we continue to develop the solutions our customers need to protect themselves more completely. We now give the administrator the power to secure their networks from web-based attacks while allowing employees to use the internet freely and control access to websites that run counter to company use policies."

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company dedicated to providing customers with superior protection and service. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY, with offices in the United States, England, Belgium, and Jordan.

RevBits' complete suite offerings are RevBits Endpoint Security , RevBits Email Security , RevBits Privileged Access Management , RevBits Zero Trust Network , and RevBits Deception Technology . For more information, visit RevBits .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink