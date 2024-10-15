Unlocking Limitless Possibilities Of Intelligent Computing With Xfusion At GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- xFusion takes center stage at this year's Gulf Information (GITEX) Global 2024 event in Dubai, captivating audiences with its groundbreaking products and solutions. The event provides an exciting for xFusion to engage with global customers, partners, and leaders, all united in the pursuit of new opportunities in digital transformation. This prominent appearance underscores xFusion's commitment to driving digital transformation across industries and redefining the landscape of technological advancement.

Louis Zhao, President of International Business at xFusion, highlighted the transformative power of computing in the era of AI, and stated, "In the current landscape marked by the rapid adoption of global AI large models, we are witnessing the emergence of new application scenarios and market opportunities. Computing has evolved into a new infrastructure, opening up limitless possibilities for the world". He continued, "At xFusion, we embrace changes and harness computing innovations to illuminate the true value of AI. Our global strategy enables us to deliver leading-edge innovative computing products and solutions that accelerate digital transformation for customers across diverse regions and industries. We will continue to collaborate with global partners for joint innovation, unlocking endless possibilities for a smarter future together."

Limitless Power, Infinite Possibilities

xFusion is making significant strides in computing deployment by partnering with industry leaders like Intel. Our innovative Boundless, Efficient, Smart, and Trustable (BEST) technical framework highlights our commitment to seamlessly integrating cutting-edge computing technologies into diverse industry applications.

Currently, xFusion offers a wide range of top-tier computing products, including rack-mounted, high-density, and liquid-cooled servers. These offerings are designed to meet the diverse needs of various sectors, such as government, energy, Internet, and education.

xFusion is dedicated to driving collaborative innovation between software and hardware. By leveraging the integrated strengths of both, we continuously optimize performance tailored to specific business application scenarios. This approach enables us to swiftly build ecosystems and create a secure and reliable foundation for our customers' success.

Sustainable Innovation: The Future of AI Infrastructure

To fully unleash the potential of AI computing, xFusion has launched an extensive array of AI servers, the Fusion AI Space large model acceleration engine, and the HCI integrated training and inference appliances. This all-encompassing solution is designed to build a seamless AI infrastructure that covers every stage from training to inference.

Underlining our resolve for sustainability, we proudly introduce the FusionPoD for AI - a rack-scale liquid-cooled server that embodies our green, low-carbon philosophy. Designed with open architecture and multi-computing compatibility, this innovative server enables diverse computing applications on a single hardware platform. It quickly adapts to various GPU modules/cards, optimizes liquid cooling efficiency, and enhances computing density.

By reimagining the foundation of intelligent computing through open ecosystems, versatile computing capabilities, and sustainable practices, we are building a high-density, robust, and flexible platform tailored to meet the evolving demands of intelligent computing.

Promoting Computing Applications Across the Globe

In the realm of HPC, xFusion is revolutionizing the landscape with its outstanding FusionOne HPC solution. This integrated platform is purpose-built to meet the rigorous demands of industries such as education, scientific research, and manufacturing simulation.

Recently, this pioneering solution has been successfully deployed at prestigious research institutions and universities, including the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC), one of the leading research and computing centers in Poland, and the Technische Universität Ilmenau (TU Ilmenau) in Germany, significantly accelerating global scientific advancement.

Moreover, xFusion is making waves in the hyper-converged computing sector with the launch of its FusionOne HCI solution. This offering features an intuitive out-of-the-box, hardware-software integrated delivery model, ensuring extensive coverage from enterprise data centers to branch offices.

Our Journey to Sustainability

xFusion is expanding its global footprint with specialized teams dedicated to delivering timely, efficient, and professional maintenance services. Our mission is to ensure the stable operation of our customers' workloads, safeguarding their business continuity.

Driven by innovation and supported by the R&D capabilities of our xLab, we prioritize our commitment to sustainable development and social responsibility. This commitment has led to numerous breakthroughs. Since 2023, we have proudly received the world's first carbon footprint certification for server products, and earned the first-ever pPUE energy efficiency label certification for our industry-leading FusionPoD liquid-cooled server.

In alignment with our sustainability goals, we joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), actively contributing to the green and sustainable development of the global computing sector. In July 2024, xFusion officially released its inaugural Sustainability Report, focusing on four strategic pillars: inclusive computing, security and trustworthiness, environmental protection, and harmonious ecosystem, furthering our commitment to global sustainable development.

Empowering the Future of Computing

As xFusion forges ahead into the future, we remain steadfast in our vision and mission of "Let computing serve you better." By collaborating with partners around the globe, we strive to revitalize the computing landscape and embark on a new digital era that promises limitless possibilities.

About xFusion

xFusion is a leading global provider of computing infrastructures and services. Guided by the vision "Let Computing Serve You Better", xFusion continuously creates value for customers and partners, and accelerates the digital transformation of various industries. With a global footprint, xFusion has established 9 research centers, 7 regional offices, and 6 Global Technical Assistance Centers (GTACs) worldwide. We have delivered innovative computing solutions to over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries and regions, including more than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies across key industries such as telecom, finance, internet, transportation, and energy.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink