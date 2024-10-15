Multibank Group Awarded 'Best FX Institutional Liquidity Provider' At Forex Expo Dubai 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--MultiBank Group, the world's largest and most regulated derivatives broker headquartered in Dubai, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Best FX Institutional Liquidity Provider' award at Dubai 2024.

As the largest trading event in Dubai, Forex Expo Dubai brings together leaders, traders, and financial professionals from around the globe, making this recognition a significant milestone for the Group. This award reflects MultiBank Group's unwavering commitment to excellence and its dedication to setting the highest forex standards.

Forex Expo Dubai serves as a key platform for networking and knowledge exchange in the financial markets, hosting thousands of participants and offering insights into the latest innovations in trading.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: “We are proud to receive the 'Best FX Institutional Liquidity Provider' award at Forex Expo Dubai 2024. This accolade is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing premium liquidity solutions for our clients while continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation in the financial trading industry. At MultiBank Group, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering an exceptional trading experience, underpinned by a robust regulatory framework and cutting-edge technology.”

This latest accolade at Forex Expo Dubai 2024 adds to MultiBank Group's impressive portfolio of awards, recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance across the globe.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 1 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a daily trading volume that exceeds $15.6 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 15+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The group's award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 65 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group's website .

