Expedition To A Global Stage: AITO Exhibits High-End Intelligent Suvs At The Paris Motor Show 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- AITO, a high-end intelligent electric vehicle brand, appeared at the Paris Motor Show 2024, displaying an outstanding lineup of three luxury Range Extended Electric (REEVs). Combining "Traditional Luxury and Technological Luxury," AITO is introducing new luxury concepts, to provide leading intelligent mobility experiences to consumers worldwide. Embracing "Intelligence Redefining Luxury," AITO introduced its product lineup and innovations, including the AITO 9, AITO 7, and AITO 5, along with the AITO MF and Super Range-extender technology.

The "Eurasian Tour with AITO," an expedition approx. 15,000 kilometers from AITO's Super Factory in Chongqing, preceded AITO's arrival at the Paris Motor Show. The tour validated the exceptional performance of AITO's models in complex and challenging environments. From factory floor to auto show, the convoy, featuring AITO 9, AITO 7, and AITO 5 vehicles, traveled through 12 cities over 38 days. With AITO intelligent driving assistance technology managing over 8,800 kilometers, mitigating driving fatigue during the Tour.

As the All-Scenario Intelligent Flagship SUV, the AITO 9 showcased its remarkable performance in tough environments during the expedition. It faced the most demanding circumstances-extreme road conditions, intense temperatures, and difficult terrains from high-altitude mountains to arid deserts. Supported by advanced technology and comprehensive security features, AITO 9's capabilities were rigorously tested across multiple dimensions. Recognized by consumers and the market, AITO 9 achieved over 140,000 cumulative orders and 100,000 unit deliveries within nine months of its launch, ranking third in sales, among models above 60,000 EUR in the Chinese luxury market.

Positioned as the Range Extended Large-size Comfort SUV, the AITO 7 easily adapts to any family travel scenario. Highly praised during the“Eurasian Tour with AITO” for its unification of space and comfort, it features zero-gravity seats, complimented by front and rear seat massage functions that alleviate on-road fatigue. Built with submarine-grade hot-stamped steel, the vehicle comes standard with eight safety airbags, and an aviation-grade 5-layer thermal insulated battery to ensure safety under all conditions.

The AITO 5 is a Stylish Urban Performance Mid-size Sports SUV, featuring a sporty design with a clean, powerful silhouette. Built on a full aluminum alloy chassis with front double-wishbone and rear multi-link independent suspension, it delivers exceptional handling while ensuring a lightweight structure. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h within 5 seconds, the AITO 5 offers impressive performance; throughout the journey across Eastern Europe, the team experienced exhilarating moments behind the wheel. In terms of intelligent features, the vehicle is equipped with a driver assistance system, featuring automatic parking, remote parking assistance, and tracked reverse functionalities, bringing drivers both enhanced convenience and safety.

AITO's exceptional product performance is powered by the versatile and continuously evolving AITO MF Platform-the only platform in the industry capable of supporting Super Range-extended Electric, Battery Electric, and Ultra Hybrid power options. Offering four core characteristics: Intelligent Safety, Diverse Powertrain, Adaptable Cabin Space, and Leading Intelligence, this platform underpins the Super Range-extender technology. With an impressive thermal efficiency of 45% and an industry-leading fuel-to-electric conversion rate of 3.65 kWh/L, the Super Range-extender technology automatically balances NVM-optimized electric power for smooth, silent city driving with long-distance refueling. It also adapts power generation strategies based on the user's driving habits, ensuring an optimal blend of comfort and economy.

