Atkinsréalis Earns Great Place To Work® Certification In The UAE & KSA For The Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) AtkinsRéalis (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for the second consecutive year. The Great Place to Work® Institute is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace experience.

“Instilling a workplace culture where our people feel valued, respected, and enabled to reach their full potential is fundamental to our business growth and continued success,” said Campbell Gray, CEO of the Middle East and Africa at AtkinsRéalis .“Achieving the Great Place to Work® certification in the UAE and KSA for the second year in a row is a testament to the equal, diverse, and inclusive working environment we've established across the region. From collaborative workspaces to engaging initiatives focused on promoting safety, wellbeing, and innovation, we believe that placing our people at the heart of everything we do will not only enhance our employer brand reputation but also add more value to our clients, communities, and future generations.”

The Institute's survey and culture audit identify organizations excelling in people practices and acting on employee feedback to create a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture. AtkinsRéalis' employees in the UAE and KSA were surveyed across a range of areas including respect, pride, camaraderie, engagement and innovation at work. Other parameters included leadership values, integrity, demonstration of trust and teamwork across all levels at the organization. This year's results showed that 86% of surveyed employees in the UAE and KSA believe AtkinsRéalis is a great place to work. The Company performed exceptionally well in corporate reputation, employees' sense of pride for their work, leadership behaviour, and providing a physically safe place to work.

“As part of our commitment to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion, we ensure that our policies, procedures, and career development schemes reflect a culture of flexibility and accountability while eliminating any unconscious bias at the workplace,” said Naomi Miles, Vice-President of Human Resources, Middle East & Africa at AtkinsRéalis .“2024 has witnessed significant progress in increasing our local talent, expanding our Graduate Development Program, and introducing innovative initiatives that generate a positive social impact on our planet.”

Regionally headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, AtkinsRéalis is committed to engineering a better future in the Middle East by nurturing local talent and giving back to the community through its social value initiatives. The Company's 12-month Graduate Development Program offers on-the-job learning, exposure to various projects, tailored personal and professional development plans, and career guidance across the project lifecycle. More than 500 employees and graduates are part of the Company's nationalization initiatives across the UAE and KSA.

In 2024, AtkinsRéalis launched its award-winning 'School of the Future' competition in the UAE as a step to engage employees with community initiatives and support STEM education. More than 70 students were tasked with designing and pitching their ideas for a school of the future with a core focus on sustainability and community integration. The initiative gave AtkinsRéalis' judging panel and industry experts the opportunity to guide the students, share live project examples and lessons learned to help foster innovative ideas. The Company aims to expand this initiative to other schools in the UAE and KSA in the coming years.

