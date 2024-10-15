Primohoagies Chicopee, MA Celebrates Grand Opening With Free Hoagies To First 100 Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First PrimoHoagies to open in Massachusetts!

CHICOPEE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, famous for mouth-watering hoagies piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices, announced today the grand opening of its newest location in Chicopee, MA is set for October 24th, at 10:00 a.m. The store, located at 1410 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020, is owned by local residents Jeff Morris and the Scarfo family (Louis, Jacqui, and Sam). A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m.

To celebrate Chicopee's new favorite hoagie destination, PrimoHoagies is offering the first 100 PrimoPerks members in line on October 24th, a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of Grand Opening day, customers who enroll in the Rewards Program will enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for just $6.99.

PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The Scarfo family, longtime residents of Westfield, MA, recognized the need for a quality sandwich shop, leading them to bring PrimoHoagies to Chicopee. With fresh ingredients and signature bread, PrimoHoagies offers over 80 unique sandwiches. They look forward to expanding into Chicopee and other nearby communities.

“Fresh baked bread–AMAZING!” says Lou Scarfo.“When our son Sam wanted to open a sandwich shop, I tried Primo Hoagies in Pennsylvania and was blown away by the quality. We fell in love and reached out to make it happen.”

The 1800-square-foot store is expected to employ about 15, with dine-in and outdoor seating, plus takeout, and delivery options. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. daily.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high on their award-winning seeded bread.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999