ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 15, 2024 - At 12 PM and 4 PM on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 the first day of early voting, the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, RISE, Georgia Black Women's Roundtable, GA Black Youth Vote, Equity for All, and other women's and youth groups are launching"Overload the Polls," an initiative mobilizing women and students in 25 counties across Georgia to turn out to vote en masse.







Image caption: Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda.

In an effort to send a powerful message, women and students from urban and rural communities, as well as college campuses, are organizing their friends and families to show up and vote in large numbers. The goal is to demonstrate the collective strength of women and young voters, underscoring their ability to influence the democratic process from the very start of the voting period in Georgia.

WHO:

Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, RISE, Georgia Black Women's Roundtable, GA Black Youth Vote, and Equity for All and other groups including fraternities and sororities, women's groups and youth organizations.

WHAT:

“Overload the Polls,” women and students will mobilize groups to vote on the first day of early voting.

HOW:

To contact a coordinator in one of the cities listed below call or text: Edrea Davis

WHEN/WHERE:

DATE: Tuesday Oct 15, 2024

ATLANTA - TIME: 12 NOON – 3 PM

LOCATION: C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

STONECREST - TIME: 4 PM

LOCATION: Former Sam's Club Building, 2994 Turner Hill Road. Stonecrest, GA 30038

Call or text 818.613.9521 or email to locate coordinators that will Overload the Polls at 12 NOON and 4 PM in the following counties that (there are multiple locations in most counties):



Baldwin

Barrow

Bibb

Bulloch

Burke

Carroll

Chatham

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coffee

Columbia

Coweta

Crisp

Dekalb

Dooly

Dougherty

Douglas

Elbert

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Fulton

Greene

Gwinnett

Harris

Hatham

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Liberty

Locust Grove

Lowndes

Madison

Muskogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Polk

Rockdale

Screven

South Fulton

Thomas

Tift

Troup

Union

Upson

USA

Walton

Washington Wilkes

ABOUT THE PEOPLE'S AGENDA/GA BLACK WOMEN'S ROUNDTABLE:

The People's Agenda is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to year-round voter registration, education, and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Founded by the late civil rights leader Dr. Joseph Lowery, the organization is led by board chair Rev. J. A. Milner and executive director, Helen Butler. It operates with headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange, and Savannah. The organization's woman's initiative, Georgia Black Women's Roundtable, is an affiliate of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable. This intergenerational leadership development, mentoring, and empowerment arm focuses on advocating for justice and equitable public policies for Black women and girls. Learn more: Learn more: .

ABOUT RISE:

Founded in 2017, RISE is a college student and youth-led nonprofit fighting to make higher education accessible and affordable for all by building students' political power. Rise creates campaigns to advance policies and strategies to make college more accessible and affordable, and mobilizes students and young people to become lifelong voters. Rise track record of major wins includes: launching or scaling free college for thousands of students across states including California, Georgia, New Mexico, and Wisconsin, and contacting a combined 1 million youth voters since 2018.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Edrea Davis

...

Phone/Text: 818.613.9521

