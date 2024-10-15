Osaic Appoints Kristy Britt As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ms. Britt provides more than two decades of experience in leadership and strategic planning

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, ("Osaic"), one of the nation's largest wealth management platforms, today announced the appointment of Kristy Britt as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Britt will oversee the firm's financial strategy, reporting, and capital management aligned to value optimization and operational efficiency, further enhancing Osaic's mission to empower entrepreneurial advisors to build thriving businesses and fulfill their clients' dreams.

She will be based in Osaic's Scottsdale headquarters and will report to President and CEO Jamie Price.

Ms. Britt brings over two decades of experience in financial management and strategy for global public companies. She joins Osaic from Thomson Reuters, where she held several roles in financial leadership and strategic planning across the business, most recently serving as Head of Finance for the Operations & Technology organization. While at Thomson Reuters, Ms. Britt also led the execution of an enterprise-wide change program that impacted all facets of the company's business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristy to our leadership team," said Jamie Price, Chief Executive Officer of Osaic. "Through her proven track record in financial strategy and planning, she is the perfect fit to lead Osaic's finance department as we enter our next phase of growth. Her ability to drive innovation and navigate complex financial markets aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing value to our network of financial professionals so they can better support their clients."

"It is an exciting time to join Osaic as the company takes significant steps to drive meaningful change in the wealth management space," added Ms. Britt. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to enhance financial operations so that Osaic can continue to invest in its business, best serve our financial professionals, and advance advisor growth and productivity in a rapidly evolving market."

Ms. Britt holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts in communications from California State University, Sacramento.

She will take over as Osaic's Chief Financial Officer from Jon Frojen as part of an orderly succession process after his five years with the company.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, supporting approximately 11,000 financial professionals. Osaic's mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to build thriving businesses and fulfill their clients' dreams. Visit to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc., Osaic Institutions, Inc., Osaic FA, Inc., and Osaic FS, Inc. broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., and Osaic Advisory Services, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

