UCB Announces U.S. Launch Of UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarshiptm For People Impacted By Myasthenia Gravis In The U.S.

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of the UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship, a program aiming to help individuals living with myasthenia gravis (MG) and their immediate family members to pursue educational opportunities such as studies in trade skills, college courses or any other disciplines.

In the U.S., there are 35,000 to 60,000 people living with myasthenia gravis.1

Living with or supporting a loved one impacted by this rare disease can be challenging. This scholarship program can help ease the costs associated with education, such as tuition, fees, room and board, and other additional costs.

"At UCB, we see the person, not just the disease, and the UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship is just one way that we support people impacted by a rare disease live the life they want, if that means pursuing educational goals," said Kimberly Moran, SVP & Head of U.S. Rare Diseases at UCB. "We continue to be moved by the resilience of the myasthenia gravis community, and are inspired to take action to meet their unmet needs."

The UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship is part of UCB's ongoing commitment to provide unique programs and resources to support patient communities that go beyond delivering therapeutic solutions or developing treatments for those who need them.

The UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship builds on UCB's legacy in neurology and the success of the annual UCB Family Epilepsy Scholarship Program. Since its inception of the UCB Family Epilepsy Scholarship in 2004, UCB has awarded 650 scholarships and over three million dollars to eligible recipients.

To apply for the UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship, visit

. The website has more information on scholarship details, scholarship eligibility, and application components. We are looking for a diverse, inspiring group of dedicated, resilient, and well-rounded individuals who demonstrate academic ambition and personal achievement, and serve as positive role models for others.

Application materials received on or before Wednesday, February 5, 2025 will be accepted. All applicants who submit completed applications by the deadline will be notified about their status in June 2025.

The UCB Myasthenia Gravis ScholarshipTM and the UCB Family Epilepsy Scholarship ProgramTM are trademarks of the UCB Group of Companies.

©2024 UCB, Inc., Smyrna, GA 30080. All rights reserved. US-DA-2400658

