NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VoteYourVision, a leading advocate for voter education and border security in partnership with Brewing Company, proudly presents Town Hall Number Six in its national series "Operation Restore Freedom: Borders and Matter."



This amazing event will take place on site at The Armed Forces Brewing Company in Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday October 26th, 2024. Featured guest speakers include Tom Homan-former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Sonya LaBosco-retired Supervisory Federal Air Marshall and Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller-a retired Marine officer known for his outspoken stance on authentic leadership and senior leader accountability.

Emceeing the townhall is Tera Dahl-former deputy chief of staff at the National Security Council who currently works as a broadcast journalist for Real America's Voice.



Borders and Elections Matter has three panels; Veteran's Panel, Whistleblower Panel and the Border Panel.

The Border Panel will discuss Narco-human trafficking and cartel influence as it relates to the greater DMV area. Panelists include Jaeson Jones and Victor Avila.

The whistleblower panel is led by Sonya LaBosco and features David Londo and more. This panel will highlight the journeys of these whistleblowers and discuss how federal whistleblowers have helped uncover systemic corruption.

Our featured panel, the Veteran's Panel will cover "One More Mission," how veterans can best serve their country and communities for life. The panel will also feature success stories of owners of Veteran Owned Businesses and other ventures. And of course, the event will also feature a "beer panel" hosted by AFBC staff!

Borders and Elections Matter will take place at Armed Forces Brewing Company in Norfolk, VA, with doors opening at 11:00 AM EDT. The town hall portion of the day, featuring the panel discussions and Q&A sessions, will commence at 1:00 PM EDT and conclude at 7:00 PM EDT. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Borders and Elections Matter is about empowering citizens with the unfiltered knowledge they need to make informed decisions about the future of our nation.



"Operation Restore Freedom: Borders and Elections Matter" is free and open to the public.

To learn more about "Operation Restore Freedom" and VoteYourVision's mission, please visit

If you cannot make it to the event please join us live on The America Project Rumble page!

Press Contact: [email protected] for a press pass.

Vote Your Vision is committed to empowering every individual to shape their world through the power of their vote. We believe in the potency of each vision to inspire change and progress.

