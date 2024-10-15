Residents In Gaza Gripped By 'Unimaginable Fear' Amid Israeli Operation: ICRC

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Oct 15 (IANS) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday that Palestinian people in the northern Gaza Strip are gripped by "unimaginable fear, confusion, and exhaustion" as Israel's widening military operation grinds on.

In a press statement, Adrian Zimmermann, head of ICRC's sub-delegation in Gaza, stressed the need to enable civilians to leave safely without exposing them to further risks, noting that many cannot simply flee, as they are sick or disabled.

He said that these people are protected under international humanitarian law, urging all possible measures to be taken to ensure their safety, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ICRC official added that the right of every displaced person to return home safely should also be guaranteed.

The Israeli army has been carrying out intensive attacks and imposing a tight siege on Jabalia and the surrounding areas for over a week.

On Monday, Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), reiterated on social media platform X that 400,000 people continue to be trapped in northern Gaza, noting the complete collapse of the health system in the area.

"We are not able to reach our teams due to telecommunications cuts. The UN has not been allowed to provide any assistance, including food, since September 30," Lazzarini said.

He added that the Jabalia camp had been affected the most, where some 50,000 people were forced to flee and basic services, including those provided by UNRWA, were interrupted.

Lazzarini said that in Gaza, many "red lines" have been crossed, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire.

The Israeli army has renewed its orders for residents in large areas of northern Gaza to evacuate their homes as it is pressing on with a military operation in the area that began last Sunday, which it said aims to prevent Hamas militants from regrouping.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 taken hostage.

Gaza-based health authorities reported on Tuesday that the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks has reached 42,344, with injuries up to 99,013.