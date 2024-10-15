EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for 9M 2024

15.10.2024 / 12:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





























































































Press Release No. 13/2024

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for 9M 2024

Further significant increase in operating results

Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) totalling EUR 7.6 million - an increase of approx. 52% compared to the same period of the previous year

Consolidated revenues largely on a par with the previous year at EUR 133.5 million (-0.8%) Updated annual forecast confirmed Haselünne, October 15, 2024 – Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005201602), listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today published preliminary business figures for the first nine months of the 2024 financial year. Accordingly, consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) increased significantly by around 52% compared to the same period of the previous year to EUR 7.6 million (9M 2023: EUR 5.0 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) reached EUR 14.1 million (9M 2023: EUR 11.2 million). Consolidated revenues totalled EUR 133.5 million (9M 2023: EUR 134.6 million).

“We are very pleased with this further increase in consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA, following a significant increase in these measures in the first half of the year. Our profitability strategy, which we are consistently pursuing with Building BERENTZEN 2028, continues to bear fruit”, explains Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft and continues:“This means that after just nine months of this year, we have already achieved almost the level of consolidated EBIT for the entire 2023 financial year.” As at the end of the first half of the year, the significant growth was mainly due to an improvement in unit margins.“We have always emphasised over the past year that the most important objective now is to regain gross profit strength, and the increase in gross profit in the second and third quarters of the financial year is particularly impressive”, says Schwegmann.

The continued weakness of consumer spending and the general uncertainty among consumers as a result of inflation and macroeconomic crises led to an overall decline in sales volumes. As a result, consolidated revenues remained broadly stable compared to the same period last year.

Further outlook for the 2024 financial year

The Berentzen Group today confirms its latest guidance for the 2024 financial year. With the publication of the preliminary business results for the first half of 2024 at the beginning of August, the Group updated its forecast in line with the positive development over the course of the year. Accordingly, the Berentzen Group expects a consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of between EUR 9.0 and 11.0 million (originally: EUR 8.0 to 10.0 million; 2023: EUR 7.7 million) and a consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of between EUR 18.0 and 20.0 million (originally: EUR 17.2 to 19.2 million; 2023: EUR 16.0 million). Consolidated revenues are expected to be between 185.0 and 195.0 million euros (originally: 190.0 to 200.0 million euros; 2023: 185.7 million euros).“The profitability of the Berentzen Group is successful! We will close the financial year 2024 with a significantly higher operating profit than last year”, says Schwegmann confidently. The final financial results and further information will be published as planned on October 23, 2024 with the Interim Report 9M 2024.

About the Berentzen Group: The Berentzen Group is a modern, innovative beverage company with a history dating back more than 260 years. Broadly positioned in the segments of Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems, the Group today develops, produces, and markets beverage concepts for a wide range of consumer needs, including spirits, mineral water products, soft drinks, and fruit presses for fresh-squeezed orange juice. With well-known brands like Berentzen, Puschkin, Mio Mio, and Citrocasa, as well as contemporary private-label products, the Berentzen Group is present today in more than 60 countries of the world. The shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005201602) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Further information is available at:

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Thorsten Schmitt Director Corporate Communication & Strategy Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215 ... -p

15.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Ritterstraße 7 49740 Haselünne Germany Phone: +49 (0)5961 502-0 Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-372 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005201602 WKN: 520160 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2008827



End of News EQS News Service